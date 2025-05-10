Janhvi Kapoor misses mom Sridevi on Mother's Day; joins fan in celebrating one of her memorable songs
Ahead of Mother's Day 2025, Janhvi Kapoor reshared a fan edit featuring Sridevi’s iconic song ‘Andalalo’ from Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, leaving fans emotional over the timeless bond they shared.
For Mother's Day 2025, Janhvi Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by resharing a fan-made Instagram edit. The video featured the song "Andalalo" from the 1990 Telugu fantasy classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, in which Sridevi starred alongside Chiranjeevi. The edit, captioned "I'm too much obsessed with her," showcased Sridevi's ethereal presence, prompting Janhvi to repost it with a red heart emoji, reflecting her enduring love and admiration for her mother.
Have a look:
Janhvi Kapoor continues to carve her niche in the film industry with a series of diverse roles. Her upcoming film Param Sundari, set to release on July 25, 2025, is a romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota. The movie stars Janhvi as Sundari Verma Malhotra and Sidharth Malhotra as Param Malhotra, portraying a cross-cultural love story set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala. The narrative explores the clash and fusion of North and South Indian cultures, promising a blend of humor, chaos, and unexpected twists.
Looking ahead, Janhvi is also part of the Telugu-language sports action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, the film features Ram Charan in the titular role, with Janhvi playing a significant character alongside actors like Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. The movie's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.
Sridevi, often hailed as India's first female superstar, had a prolific career spanning over five decades. She acted in nearly 300 films across various Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Her performances in films like Sadma, Chandni, and Mr. India showcased her versatility and depth as an actress. Tragically, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, due to accidental drowning in Dubai.
Despite her untimely demise, Sridevi's legacy continues to inspire, with Janhvi Kapoor often reflecting on her mother's influence both personally and professionally.
