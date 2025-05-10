Meet actor discovered by Bollywood icon, took break from industry after marrying a superstar, worked in Hollywood and now rules OTT

Even though the Indian film industry welcomes several actors every year, only some can make their mark in Bollywood, and only a few become stars. Among them is veteran Indian actress Dimple Kapadia, who ruled the industry for decades before she left it after her marriage to Rajesh Khanna.

Dimple Kapadia was a mere teenager when Bollywood icon Raj Kapoor discovered her. She was then cast in the 1973 musical romance film, Bobby, which ended up becoming a major commercial success. After her debut film became a blockbuster, Kapadia was flooded with many acting opportunities.

However, she decided to bid adieu to the industry and her acting career after her marriage to Indian actor Rajesh Khanna in 1973. But after the couple separated in 1984, she returned to the big screen on popular demand and was received well. Even with supporting roles in movies like Prahaar, Angaar, Gardish, Krantiveer, and more, she succeeded in winning many hearts. This led to her getting opportunities from the South Indian film industry, which she happily obliged.

Films like Kaash, Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Insaaf, Zakhmi Aurat, Ram Lakhan, Drishti, and Lekin brought her critical acclaim, with Rudaali winning her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Antareen is a Bengali-language film in which she was also a part. In 2001, she played the love interest of Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai, co-starring Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

The senior actress also shared screen with Salman Khan in Dabangg and Dabangg 3, her son-in-law Akshay Kumar in Patiala House, Deepika Padukone in Cocktail, Naseeruddin Shah and Arjun Kapoor in Finding Fanny, Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, and more. After taking over Bollywood, she worked in the American sci-fi film Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan.

In the last couple of years, she has been part of movies like A Thursday, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Murder Mubarak. The diva also took over OTT with her acting skills in projects like Tandav and the 2023 crime-drama TV series, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

On the personal front, Dimple is a doting mother to author Twinkle Khanna and former actress Rinke Khanna. She is also Naomika Saran's grandmother.

