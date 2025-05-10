Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Ajay Devgn's film jumps on second Saturday; eyes good hold this weekend

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Raid 2, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, was released on May 1, 2025. It clashed with The Bhootnii at the box office. Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in key roles, Raj Kumar Gupta's latest directorial is now in its second weekend. The performance of Raid has jumped today.

Raid 2 had a bumper start at the box office during its opening day. The recently released movie continued its solid run before losing the momentum a bit amid the national matters. As per morning trends, on Day 10, the crime thriller will witness a rise of 50 percent from what it earned on the second Friday. The Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs 4 crore net business yesterday.

Raid 2, which is produced under the banner of T-Series, has fetched a total collection of Rs 98.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It is expected to hold well in the second weekend.

The film marks the sequel to Raj Kumar Gupta's 2018 directorial, Raid. The latest movie has surpassed the lifetime net business of the original release. Raid earned Rs 98 crore net at the box office back then.

The Raid sequel is currently competing with The Bhootnii and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The crime drama based on income tax also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Pathak.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is playing the role of Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who conducts his 75th raid. The raid is conducted at the residence of Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Vaani Kapoor is cast as Devgn's on-screen wife, Malini Patnaik.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

