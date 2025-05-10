Javed Akhtar claims ‘Maine bahut bure din dekhe hai’ as he talks about producers boycotting him: ‘Thought of committing suicide…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was instrumental in the introduction of the Copyright Amendment Act 2012, a law that aimed to secure fair revenue sharing for lyricists and composers who had been denied their rightful earnings for years. However, the move didn’t go well with music companies and producers, and a resolution was passed to boycott Javed. Now, he opened up about remaining unfazed about it as he had seen struggling days when he came to Mumbai with barely any money. He added that he never thought of committing suicide.

In an interview with Mid-day on the Sit With Hitlist series, Javed Akhtar said that it is true that a resolution was passed to boycott him. However, he added, “It doesn't matter. It was too late. They should have done it 20 years ago. What's the problem now?”

Recalling an incident, he shared that he had a meeting with some producers for whom he had previously penned blockbuster films. During the gathering at a hotel, the producers discussed a resolution to boycott him during the meeting at a hotel.

However, they were unaware that such a move could be considered unlawful, and someone informed them that Akhtar could legally challenge the boycott. But they decided not to work with him until the problem is solved. He added, "Yes, I lost many productions. Even today, they are not working with me.”

Javed Akhtar also spoke about a conversation he had with one of the people who ultimately passed the resolution to boycott him and told him why they could cause him no harm. He shared how, when he first arrived in Mumbai, he had barely any money and faced intense financial hardship. Despite those struggles, the veteran lyricist managed to establish himself as a successful writer. Now, even if they boycott him or don't give them work, he won't be affected.

Further, shedding light on his struggling days, Javed said, “Maine bahut bure din dekhe hain (I have seen very bad days).” He added that he has seen days where breakfast was a ‘comfort’ and he had no idea where he would have his next meal and where he would sleep. He shared, “When I look back in introspection, this thought of committing suicide never came to me.”

Javed Akhtar shared that the idea of having a meal outside the Mahim Dargah never clicked with him while he was starving for over two days. He shared, “I could have died there. I had such high self-esteem; the idea was — it's just a matter of time. I was so sure of that.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

