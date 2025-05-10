Justin Bieber Alarms With 'Hurting Others Intentionally' Confession Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors; READ

Justin Bieber opens up about past wrongdoings in an emotional Instagram message as fans' concerns mount. The singer has succumbed to rumors of marital disputes with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and mental health struggles lately.

Justin spoke out in an open Instagram message on Friday, acknowledging that he has done and said things to hurt people. Referring to himself as an "average flawed guy," the 31-year-old singer acknowledged acting selfishly and purposefully hurting individuals.

"I continue to do and say things that hurt others intentionally,” the Sorry singer posted on Instagram, adding, "Yet I woke up with another opportunity to grow and not be selfish today."

Bieber disclosed his fear of being rejected or judged for what he does. He confessed that he sometimes fears telling the truth about his selfishness would cause people to no longer like or trust him.

"I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling, I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included," Bieber added.

In spite of these concerns, Bieber clarified that being truthful about his struggles has actually given him a feeling of liberation. He stated he's been praying for assistance to be able to see the best in people. He wrote, "The more honest I am about where I really am, the more freedom I actually have."

Bieber's introspective post comes when fans have been voicing concerns about his health. Just a week ago, he posted pictures of himself smoking from an enormous bong. The photographs came on the heels of rumors surrounding his mental health and lifestyle going on for months.

In February, his crew dismissed rumors of drug use as 'exhausting' and pitiful. Bieber himself later posted another video of him smoking and was also spotted smoking at Coachella. His wife, Hailey Bieber, reportedly attempted to get Justin Bieber's younger brother away from the scene.

