Ali Fazal's emotional post for his mom on Mother's Day will make your eyes moist; don't miss actor's UNSEEN childhood pic

For Mother's Day, actor Ali Fazal shared a deeply emotional throwback that is bound to tug at your heartstrings. Taking to Instagram, the Mirzapur and Fukrey star posted an unseen childhood photo with his late mother, coupled with a heartfelt caption that reflected the deep love and longing he still carries for her.



The picture shows little Ali sitting on his mother’s lap, smiling at the camera—a tender moment frozen in time. The candid photo has left fans emotional, especially given the deeply personal words that accompanied it.



“Miss you today. Miss you hard,” wrote Ali in his caption, admitting that while he's been inconsistent on social media lately, some memories are too powerful not to share. He went on to express his regret for not recording more videos with his mother and questioned the nature of memory and time itself. “Wish I had made videos with you in them (selfish of me to want to look at them? Eh…) I suppose nature’s slimy ways of filling memories with new memories in an attempt to fade the old ones.”

Ali’s poetic musings continued as he delved into the complexity of time and how memories often become blurry with its passing. Using metaphors like "whizzing trees seen from a train," he explained how some memories, though fleeting, stay close to us, like his memory of his mother. “The whiz is more quantummy… It’s there, it’s my ally,” he shared, offering an intimate glimpse into how he keeps his mother’s presence alive in his own way.



In a deeply reflective tone, he added, “Time, on the other hand, doesn’t do a good job… So we dispel it, using tools and drama and other stories surrounding stories within stories. Now imagine someone tangible turning into a whiz. Not a bad deal if you ask me.”



Ali Fazal lost his mother on June 17, 2020, due to serious health complications. Her passing left a deep void in his life, and this post stands as a beautiful tribute to her memory.



On the work front, Ali has several exciting projects lined up. He will be seen in Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, where he stars alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is also set to appear in Rakht Brahmand, a period fantasy thriller helmed by Raj & DK, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, fans can look forward to Mirzapur: The Movie and Thug Life in the coming months.

