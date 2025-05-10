When Ranbir Kapoor revealed calling daughter Raha 20 times a day, 'Itni rahat milti hai...'

Throwback to 2023, during the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, when Ranbir Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into his emotional journey as a new father. In an interview with Bollywood Now, the actor opened up about how much he missed his daughter Raha while being away from home due to work commitments. With a soft smile and a visibly emotional tone, Ranbir said, “I miss her a lot. A lot. At least 20 baar toh ho jata hai aaram se (video call) (I miss her a lot. A lot. I easily end up video calling her at least 20 times),” capturing just how intensely he felt her absence.

He further shared, “Iske pehle bhi main promotions ke pehle Delhi mein shoot kar raha tha, jab bhi chhutti milti thi, main ek din ke liye aa jaata. I think jo ek din milta hai, itni raahat milti hai, aap rejuvenate ho ke wapas jaa sakte ho kaam par. Abhi, I haven’t seen her since 6 days and I’m really missing her. (Even before the promotions, I was shooting in Delhi. Whenever I got a day off, I would come home just for a day. I think even that one day gives so much relief, you feel rejuvenated enough to return to work. Right now, I haven’t seen her in six days, and I’m really missing her).”

Ranbir’s evolving bond with Raha has been reflected in many instances. Alia Bhatt once revealed that he has a ritual of spending quiet time with their daughter in her favorite corner of their home, ensuring she feels his presence even amid tight schedules. The couple has made a conscious effort to never let Raha feel the absence of either parent, coordinating their calendars so one is always around.

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, once mentioned how her brother’s eyes light up when he talks about Raha. “He’s a different person with her,” she said, emphasizing his transformation into a gentle, hands-on father.

Alia, meanwhile, writes daily emails to Raha, documenting small moments and memories. Inspired by her, Ranbir once expressed that he, too, wants to write letters to their daughter—something he hopes to start as she grows up.

Looking back, Ranbir may have claimed it was too early to tell what had changed in him—“It’s only been four months”—but his every gesture during that period already spoke volumes.

