What's Park Ji Hoon doing after Weak Hero Class 2 fame? Actor locks surprise cameo role in upcoming food romance drama

Tastefully Yours is a drama focusing on the unexpected blossoming of love between a food company's potential heir and a stubborn, passionate chef who runs a one-table restaurant in the countryside. Releasing in a few days, the drama makers might have dropped some interesting details, heightening buzz around the drama. Recently, a report by SPOTV claimed that Park Ji Ho will be making a special appearance in the upcoming series due to his relations with its creator.

Park Ji Hoon's cameo news comes as a pleasant surprise to fans. According to the report, he might be appearing in episode 2 of Netflix's Tastefully Yours, set to release on May 13. The reason for the actor's saying yes to the brief role in the Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si starrer was his loyalty towards creative director Han Jun Hee. Park Ji Hoon previously worked with Han Jun Hee in Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 and the latter expressed his fondness towards the actor during interviews.

Han Jun Hee shared being impressed with Park Ji Hoon's natural acting, particularly his prowess in the action scenes. Fans gushed over their close bond and respect towards each other. They revealed eager anticipation for seeing what dynamics the Weak Hero Class 2 star shall be bringing to the upcoming romantic comedy. A fan also shared a picture showing the back of the actor and claiming it to be a BTS from his cameo shoot for Tastefully Yours.

The image allegedly featured Park Ji Hoon sporting a long black coat and brown hair in a restaurant set-up, watching Kang Ha Neul cook something. As per the fan post, the filming of his special cameo was done on February 17. This exciting news made fans want the actor to be a part of a romantic comedy as a lead, following his role in an intense action thriller, Weak Hero Class 2.

After the emotionally charged performance, it will be refreshing to see him in a lighter role in Tastefully Yours. Besides Park Ji Hoon, the drama will also feature a special appearance by When the Phone Rings' Yoo Yeon Seok.

