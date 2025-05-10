Is BTS' V missing his late pet friend Yeontan? New update has fans emotional ahead of singer's military return

BTS' V has always had a way of staying close to his fans—ARMYs know that better than anyone. From his thoughts to showing off his physical transformation, V has never been shy about sharing moments of his life on Weverse. And every time he drops even a small update, it quickly becomes a trending topic across social media.

On May 10, 2025, BTS' V posted a sleepy golden retriever photo on Weverse, and honestly? It’s the kind of post that melts hearts instantly. The pup looks peaceful and cozy, and it didn’t take long for ARMYs to react with love, warmth, and a little bit of emotion.

Many fans were overjoyed, thinking V might have come home safely. Others, though, couldn’t help but wonder if the post was a quiet, tender tribute to his late dog, Yeontan.

The recent Weverse post stirred up warm memories of Yeontan. One fan wrote, “My love came with a cutie dog; maybe he wants to pet them. I don't know, just a guess.” Another simply said, “Cutie doggo.”

For those who might not know, Yeontan—a fluffy little Pomeranian—wasn’t just a pet to V. Yeontan had been by BTS' V's side for years, showing up in several Weverse lives. On December 2, 2024, V shared the heartbreaking news that Yeontan had passed away.

In his deeply emotional post at the time, Taehyung wrote, “To be honest, the reason why I’m posting this is because Yeontan recently left for a long journey to the stars. I worried about how to tell you this, but seeing as ARMY loved Yeontan so much up to now, I thought it was right for me to tell you, and that is how I ended up conveying the news like this.”

That post still hits hard, and it’s clear the bond between V and Yeontan was irreplaceable.

Now, with BTS' V just a month away from completing his military service, V and RM are scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025—fans are feeling a whirlwind of emotions.

Whether V was sharing the picture just because it brought him peace or as a subtle way to remember his furry soulmate, ARMYs felt the love. Being a dog parent, especially one who's grieving, never gets easier. But it’s moments like these that remind us how deeply V feels about pets.

