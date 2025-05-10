Who’s Attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival? From Scarlett Johansson To Robert Pattinson, Emma Stone, Tom Cruise and More

The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 13 to 24, 2025, once again transforming the French Riviera into the epicenter of global cinema. This year’s festival sees French actor Laurent Lafitte stepping in as host for the opening and closing ceremonies, taking over from Camille Cottin. Oscar-winning French icon Juliette Binoche will serve as jury president, marking 40 years since her first appearance on the famed Montée des Marches. With an eclectic lineup of auteurs, emerging talent, and international stars, Cannes 2025 is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions in recent memory.

Italy enters the main competition with Fuori, directed by Mario Martone and starring Valeria Golino as writer Goliarda Sapienza. Golino, who also directed a series adaptation of Sapienza’s The Art of Joy, portrays the author during her time in prison and her transformative bonds with fellow inmates. Two additional Italian films join the Un Certain Regardsection: Heads or Tails?, a western from Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis, and Francesco Sossai’s intimate road film The Cities of the Plain.

Hollywood’s presence will be undeniable. Joaquin Phoenix headlines Eddington, a pandemic-era Western from Ari Aster co-starring Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone. Scarlett Johansson makes her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, screening in Un Certain Regard, while Kristen Stewart’s The Chronology of Water also premieres in the same section. Robert Pattinson stars in Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay, and appears alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Wes Anderson returns with The Phoenician Scheme, a stylish spy caper starring Benicio Del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Tom Hanks, and an ensemble including Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Meanwhile, Josh O’Connor stars in two buzzy titles: The History of Sound, a WWI romance opposite Paul Mescal, and The Mastermind, an art-heist drama by Kelly Reichardt.

Robert De Niro will be honored with an Honorary Palme d’Or during the opening ceremony and will host a public masterclass the following day. “I love the Cannes Film Festival,” he shared. “Especially now, in a world full of division, Cannes brings us together.” On the same night, Tom Cruise returns for the out-of-competition premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Cruise, joined by director Christopher McQuarrie and co-stars Vanessa Kirby and Mariela Garriga, will mark his third Cannes appearance.

The festival’s official selection includes works by some of the world’s most celebrated directors—Julia Ducournau (Alpha), Richard Linklater (Nouvelle Vague), and Jafar Panahi (A Simple Accident). American distributor Neon returns with two highly anticipated entries: Alpha and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value. In a year packed with cinematic heavyweights and star-studded premieres, Cannes 2025 is poised to be a defining moment on the international film calendar.

