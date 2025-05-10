Patralekhaa says she hates being referred to as 'Rajkummar Rao's wife' and we can totally feel her

Patralekhaa has made it clear, she does not like being called “Rajkummar Rao’s wife.” In a recent interview with Galatta India, the actress expressed frustration over constantly being seen through the lens of her marriage. “I really hate it… I detest it, and I feel very small,” she said. The Phule actress added that despite having her own identity, her name often gets lost in the shadow of her famous husband. “Kyunki mera ek naam hai… mera ek astitva hai,” she said, meaning “Because I have a name… I have an identity.”

Even though she has earned praise for her work, including her role in Phule, Patralekhaa shared that the struggles in her career are far from over. She said many people assume her journey must have been easy because she was dating or is now married to a well-known actor. But that hasn’t been the case. “It’s never easy if you are trying to establish yourself as an individual… to have your own career graph… It’s very difficult,” she said.

The CityLights actress revealed a troubling pattern she has noticed in her professional journey. She mentioned that people often come to her with film scripts, not because they genuinely want her in the project, but because they hope she will act as a bridge to Rajkummar Rao. Patralekhaa explained that filmmakers frequently approach her with the hidden motive of casting her husband rather than showing interest in her own talent.

She expressed that she finds such behavior deeply disrespectful and made it clear that she refuses to entertain such offers. According to her, it is beneath her dignity. She emphasized that she has always maintained a clear boundary between her career and Rajkummar's, choosing not to involve him in projects that are presented to her with ulterior motives.

Patralekhaa also made an earnest appeal to the media and the industry, urging them not to reduce her to a mere label. She said she would never feel comfortable being seen that way and would continue to resist it for as long as she could.

Patralekhaa has been making significant strides in her career with a series of impactful projects that highlight her versatility and commitment to storytelling. In 2025, she took on the challenging role of Savitribai Phule in the biographical film Phule, directed by Ananth Mahadevan.

The movie delves into the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, with Pratik Gandhi portraying Jyotirao. Patralekhaa's portrayal of Savitribai, a pioneer in women's education and a crusader against caste discrimination, was met with critical acclaim.

