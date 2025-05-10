Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 7: Meg Attends The Great Magic Ceremony; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘An Evening Sky Without Magic,’ Meg gathers 40 usable tears and 10 mixed ones, claiming she can now predict who will cry from joy. Faust, disheartened by her manipulative methods, forbids her from using magic. Fine is also disappointed by Meg’s disregard for individual feelings.

Wandering the town, Meg realizes she doesn’t remember those she helped, including a mother grateful for a repaired heirloom. Ashamed, Meg assists an elderly woman without magic or expectations. She later learns the townspeople now call her “Witch of Lapis,” a name earned through genuine kindness.

With her new title as the “Witch of Lapis,” Meg will be invited to the rare Great Magic Ceremony held once every twenty years in Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 7. There, she encounters a mysterious girl surrounded by spirits and explores the venue with her.

Given the title, the next episode will likely also test Meg’s magic skills, especially as she may face a powerful mage or another of the Seven Great Sages. Amidst these challenges, Meg must continue helping others sincerely if she hopes to gather enough tears to break her curse.

Titled ‘Words and Disaster and Ceremony,’ Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Thanks to global time differences, most international viewers will be able to watch it on the same day.

In Japan, the episode will air on AT-X, Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11, with new episodes airing weekly on Mondays. Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 7 will also be available for streaming on d Anime Store and ABEMA. Crunchyroll will stream the subtitled version for international audiences.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

