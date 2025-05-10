Yandere Dark Elf Episode 6: Hinata And Sakura Get A Baby; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘The Neighbour,’ Cecile keeps thwarting Mariabelle’s intimate advances toward Hinata before heading to her exhausting office job. Mei uses her streamer earnings to treat everyone to a hot spring trip. Cecile prevents Mariabelle from spying on Hinata in the bath.

Later, during a meal, Hinata films Mei’s channel with Cecile and Mariabelle, who end up accidentally exposing themselves. As they bathe again, Mei explains her reason for streaming. They find Mariabelle seducing Hinata in a private bath, but all three end up sharing the tub. Cecile later wishes Mariabelle romantic success.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 6 may open with Mariabelle waking up to find Hinata, Sakura, and a baby together, causing her to panic over a supposed love child. Hinata will clarify that the baby belongs to Sakura’s aunt, and Sakura only came for help with childcare.

Mariabelle, Hinata, and Sakura are likely to spend time changing diapers, playing with the baby, and feeding it. While this could bring the group closer, Mariabelle may attempt another romantic move on Hinata, while Cecile and Mei quietly monitor the situation

As per the official website, Yandere Dark Elf Episode 6 will be titled ‘Parenting’ and is set to premiere in Japan on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences may access the episode as early as May 11.

It will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, DMM TV, and AT-X, with the latter two providing a partially uncensored version. In Japan, streaming will be available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA, while HIDIVE and Animation Digital Network will stream Yandere Dark Elf Episode 6 internationally.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.