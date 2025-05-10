‘Main first mein tha toh mujhe…’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on returning for Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of Bollywood’s most loved movies. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the Salman Khan starrer. Earlier, it was revealed that writer V. Vijayendra Prasad had met the superstar to discuss the story. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played a reporter in the 2015 film, has opened up about returning for the sequel. He said that he couldn’t ask the makers to take him just because he was there in the first part.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he didn’t know anything about a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Regarding the possibility of him being cast in the second part, he mentioned that it was the decision of the makers. “I cannot be ‘main first mein tha toh mujhe bhi lo (I was in first, so take me too).’ It doesn’t work like that,” he stated.

The actor further added that he would be there if the makers needed him.

The cast of Bajrangi Bhaijaan includes Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra. The film was released in theaters on July 17, 2015. It received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. It was a huge box office success and even won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Earlier in 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 had actively entered the development stage. A source had shared, “Salman Khan met V. Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. They have come up with an idea, and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Moreover, there is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan; the trio is coming together. However, nothing has been finalized yet.”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the movie Costao. It was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on May 1, 2025. The film is inspired by the life of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from Goa.

