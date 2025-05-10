Waiting for Jubilee 2? Bhool Chuk Maaf's Wamiqa Gabbi has THIS update about her series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane

Wamiqa Gabbi, who impressed audiences with her performance as Niloufer in Jubilee, recently shared an update about the much-anticipated second season of the show. As fans eagerly wait for any news on Jubilee Season 2, the actress revealed that she doesn’t have much information at the moment.



Speaking to IANS during promotions for her upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wamiqa said, “I think it’s in writing. I only know this much. I have no idea what they are writing. I am also waiting to know more about it. I have only this much update about it.”



This statement has left fans both hopeful and curious. While it confirms that the story for Season 2 is being written, it also hints that the cast is yet to be looped in about the details.



Jubilee, which premiered on Prime Video in 2023, was set in the golden era of Hindi cinema around 1947. The series follows the lives of a studio owner, his wife, a rising actor, and a courtesan, all trying to make their mark during the complex and changing times of pre-partition India.



Wamiqa Gabbi’s portrayal of Niloufer Qureshi—a courtesan from Lucknow with dreams of becoming a film actress in Bombay—was widely praised. The series also starred Sidhant Gupta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles and was created by Vikramaditya Motwane.



Even with no confirmed timeline for Season 2, the update that it’s in development is enough to stir excitement among fans who were captivated by the show’s vintage look, layered characters, and intricate storytelling.

Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi is gearing up for the release of her new film Bhool Chuk Maaf, a romantic comedy starring Rajkummar Rao. The film will skip its theatrical release and head straight to OTT.

Bhool Chuk Maaf will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 16, 2025. The makers announced the OTT release in a joint statement from Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios.



The film, directed by Karan Sharma, follows the story of Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) and Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi), who are stuck in a time loop. Every day, they wake up on the morning of their haldi ceremony, leading to a series of funny and chaotic events. Backed by Maddock Films, the movie also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav.

