Here's what Park Bo Gum thinks of When Life Gives You Tangerines' success with IU: 'Feels Like...'

The romantic drama When Life Gives You Tangerines remains a hot topic of discussion even over a month after its finale. The global success of the show has taken its leads, IU and Park Bo Gum, to new heights of fame. Park Bo Gum is currently gearing up for the release of sports comedy drama Good Boy. Recently, during one his promotional schedule for the upcoming drama, he shared his feelings regarding the popularity of his previous show.

Park Bo Gum appeared as a guest on the May 10 episode of Yoo Jae Suk-hosted YouTube variety show Pinggyego. During then, the actor looked back on the success of When Life Gives You Tangerines and simultaneously promoted his forthcoming JTBC drama, Good Boy. Park Bo Gum was warmly welcomed in the show by the host, who lightheartedly brought up his Gen Life Gives You Tangerines' character name, Yang Gwan Sik.

It prompted a sweet reaction from the actor, who expressed his heartfelt thanks for the show's global popularity. He was all smiles as he said, “I’m incredibly happy right now," indicating to the widespread love he has received for playing the role of IU's on-screen green-flag husband. Presenting a playfully exaggerated reaction to his catapulted fame, he mentioned, "It feels like I’ve left the atmosphere and entered the stratosphere."

The character Yang Gwan Sik is almost too perfect to be real. He is an embodiment of everything women look for in a partner. What makes the role even more endearing and a fan-favorite is that it is based on the life of a real resident of Jeju Island. Riding on the success of When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Bo Gum's next project, Good Boy is also expected to be well-received by fans. Releasing on May 31, it centers around former award-winning national athletes who join the police force through a special recruitment program.

Park Bo Gum appeared on Pinggyego with his Good Boy co-stars Kim So Hyun and Lee Sang Yi, who shared their experiences of working with each other in the drama and had a fun time talking about each other's unique habits.

