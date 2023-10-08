ENHYPEN's Heeseung gains attention after THIS reaction towards BTS' Jungkook’s photocard

A recent fan interaction with ENHYPEN's Heeseung left the fans in awe. During one of ENHYPEN's recent concerts, Heeseung was seen giving an adorable reaction to BTS' Jungkook's photocard that he was signing for a fan. ENHYPEN is a seven-member K-pop group under Belift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE. The group was formed in 2020 through the survival show I-Land.

This is how ENHYPEN's Heeseung reacted to BTS' Jungkook's photocard

ENHYPEN who is currently on their second World Tour Fate recently held their October 6 show in Los Angeles. ENHYPEN has already garnered a massive response from their fans for this tour and their music. During the group's US leg kick-off show, Heeseung and other ENHYPEN members were out giving farewell to their fans. So during any ENHYPEN concert what happens is the members, after ending the show, come out to do a send-off, named as an exciting part of their concerts. ENHYPEN members personally interact with their fans who have VIP-equivalent tickets in possession. This is when Heeseung interacted with a fan who wished to get his autograph for her friend. But at that moment she was only carrying BTS' Jungkook's photocard. ENHYPEN's Heeseung while giving his autograph took a look at the card only to find it was his idol BTS' Jungkook. Heeseung was taken aback by surprise.

ENHYPEN's recent activities

ENHYPEN is currently on their second World Tour, Fate which kicked off in Seoul in July 2023 and held four shows in Osaka and Tokyo in Japan during September 2023. The group recently kicked off the US leg of their Fate World Tour on October 6 with a show in Los Angeles. After this ENHYPEN will be holding shows in Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark, and Chicago. This is the group's second World Tour after successfully wrapping up their first World Tour Manifesto in February 2023. ENHYPEN released their third Japanese single album called You on September 5 and held a successful showcase in Japan on September 7.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN confirms November comeback after completing second world tour FATE