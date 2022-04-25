EXCLUSIVE: Operation Romeo’s Sidhant Gupta signs Vikramaditya Motwane's new series on film industry

Sidhant Gupta is on a roll. After impressing critics, audience, and industry peers with his power-packed and gripping performance in Neeraj Pandey’s Operation Romeo, Sidhant is already gearing up for the release of his next. The young, new-age actor has teamed up with ace filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane for a new series, which will be coming out on an OTT platform.

Sidhant Gupta will be featuring as the lead in the eight-part series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is set to delve deeper into his acting prowess and skill with the upcoming show. The series is inspired by true events, and will highlight the working culture of the film industry. It has been tentatively titled, ‘Stardust’.

Giving more details, a source close to the development tells us, "Sidhant is playing the lead in the Vikramaditya Motwane show and has impressed everyone with his calibre. The shoot is already wrapped recently and the makers are looking at releasing it this year. After the raving reviews for Operation Romeo, this will offer even deeper insights into his versatility. He has already established himself as a promising actor, Stardust will further reinstate his skills."

It should be noted that this is not the first time Sidhant Gupta has collaborated with the aforementioned streaming platform. The actor has earlier featured on the OTT platform for the third season of Inside Edge. He made his mark as the Kashmiri bowler Imaad Akbar, in the Vivek Oberoi- Richa Chadha starrer web series.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi on bagging his first film 'Company': It took me 15-16 months of struggling