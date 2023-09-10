EXCLUSIVE: Dream Girl 2's Ananya Panday on being like Pari in real life; 'It'll be hard for my partner to...'

Ananya Panday, who recently appeared alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2, has garnered enthusiastic praise for her performance, where she infuses her charm and positivity into this comedy-drama. Additionally, she made headlines due to speculation about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur when they were spotted vacationing in Europe. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress delved into her real-life similarities with her character Pari and discussed her experience of collaborating with Ayushmann for the first time. Furthermore, she divulged details about her forthcoming projects.

Ananya Panday on being like her Dream Girl 2 character Pari in real life

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday disclosed that she would react similarly to her character Pari if her real-life partner were to go behind her back, much like Karam did in Dream Girl 2. Ananya stated, “I think I would be exactly like Pari. I also have 100 questions to ask and my Instagram bio says private investigator because I love finding out things, so it'll be very hard for my partner to lie to me.”

Regarding adapting the local accent for the movie, Ananya shared, “Luckily we started shooting in Mathura itself and I didn't have much time before the film as I was promoting Liger at that time. It had just been released and we had gone to shoot four days after. Live locations really helped me because you get that time with the local people, you get to observe them and you get the look, feel and language of the place absolutely right when you're actually living there. So that helped me a lot. We had a dialect coach, Yash Chaturvedi who really helped me.”

Ananya Panday on her first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

Ananya Panday shared her delightful experience of working with Ayushmann Khurrana, saying, “It was a great feeling working with Ayushmann. I was a fan of his before I got the chance to work with him. I had seen so many of his movies first day first show in the cinemas because I always think that a film with Ayushmann would be a solid film to watch and I was waiting for a chance to work with him as an actor as well. It was a great experience, he was so chill, so secure and the vibe on set was always super light. We were shooting a comedy and Raj sir, our director, he is one of the funniest people I know and all the veterans, the comedy legends we worked with, they had so many funny stories and anecdotes. So many of them had worked with my dad also so we were all just constantly laughing and having a good time on set.”

Ananya Panday on her upcoming projects

Ananya shared some tantalizing insights into her upcoming projects, stating, "My upcoming roles all are very different from each other. They're all definitely very different from anything that I have done before.” In her OTT debut, Call Me Bae, she will be exploring comedy in a full-on chick flick, promising a fun-filled show. Ananya is also slated to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller, a collaboration she referred to as a 'dream come true.' Another exciting project in her lineup is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya revealed,"It's a friendship film set in today's digital world, so it will be very relatable for people."

