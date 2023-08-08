EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Kaushal and Wamiqa Gabbi head to Budapest for Shiddat 2

Maddock Films and Jio Studios announced several projects together in April of this year. One of the films announced at that grand event was Shiddat 2, a sequel to Kunal Deshmukh’s 2021 tragic love story starring Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty. The makers announced the second part with Sunny Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra under the direction of Karan Sharma, who is popularly known for helming Huma Qureshi’s SonyLIV series, Maharani. However, the project had a casting change after Parineeti backed out, citing date issues. While there hasn’t been any update on the film since, we heard it has already gone on floors and is currently being filmed in Budapest.

“Shiddat 2 is now happening with Sunny Kaushal and Wamiqa Gabbi, who recently earned accolades for her portrayal in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee. The film went on floors last month and was initially shot for a few days in Mumbai. The team then went to Budapest and has been shooting there for the last two weeks. The majority of Sunny and Wamiqa’s romantic sequences are being shot there, and they will finish the schedule this coming Saturday (August 12). The team will then shoot the remaining portions in Mumbai before calling it a wrap by the end of this month," a source close to the development told us.

Shiddat 2 is not a continuation of the first part

Although the film is billed as a sequel to Shiddat, sources say it’s not related to the first part. Shiddat 2 is a completely different story set in a similar milieu and tells yet another passionate love story. Furthermore, the makers are eyeing a theatrical release this time, contrary to the first part, which premiered directly on Disney+Hotstar during the COVID-19 uncertainty. Besides Sunny and Wamiqa, the film also stars Amyra Dastur, known for her pivotal role in Mr. X.

Sunny Kaushal is said to be doing one more film with Maddock Films after Shiddat 2, but the details of that haven’t been revealed yet. On the other hand, Wamiqa Gabbi has a number of projects in her kitty. She has already finished Vishal Bhardwaj’s Netflix film, Khufiya, and his SonyLIV thriller series, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, and has also signed Varun Dhawan’s 'VD18.' The actress will join the sets of Varun and Keerthy Suresh’s action entertainer next month after finishing Shiddat 2.

