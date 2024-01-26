EXCLUSIVE: Vikramaditya Motwane-Nikhil Dwivedi join hands for India's boldest Naval war, The Trident; to go on floors in April 2024

Vikramaditya Motwane is one of the most talented, prolific and interesting storytellers in Bollywood. He is known for shifting genres with every different project. We have exclusively learnt that the talented director is working a new and exciting project based on the true incident surrounding India's naval war. So let's find out the details about it.

Vikramaditya Motwane to make The Trident

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Vikramaditya Motwane is working on a project called The Trident. The film is based on Operation Trident and it will be backed by Nikhil Dwivedi. The producer is currently in talks with IMAX to have them on board as a partner. While not much is known about this film, we know that it will chronicle the actual Operation Trident which was one of the most successful maritime war operations in the history of the Indian Navy. This took place when a Navy contingent dropped bombs on the Karachi port that changed the course of the 1971 Bangladesh war. This operation took place under the command of Babrubhan Yadav and Admiral Nanda.

The makers have already approached two big stars to portray the roles of Yadav and Nanda and consent has been given. The pre-production work of this ambitious project has started and the film is expected to go on floors by April this year.

