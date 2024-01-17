EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty compliments Sidharth Malhotra by referring him to as ‘young Amitabh Bachchan’

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web show, Indian Police Force is the current buzz on the internet. The show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Apart from the fresh casting, the show is soaring high on expectations for Rohit expanding his cop universe and making his OTT directorial debut. The team that has been busy with the series’ promotions recently sat for an exclusive conversation with us. During the conversation, Rohit Shetty complimented Sid by referring him to as ‘Young Amit ji’. Read on to know what he said!

Rohit Shetty says Sidharth Malhotra looks like 'young Amit ji'

In a candid chit-chat with Pinkvilla, the lead trio of the Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty along with the hit-maker Rohit Shetty spoke about their upcoming project. In addition to this, during the fan-interaction round, a fan asked Sidharth if he was asked by the director to refer to any real-life hero or any actor to prepare for the role; citing an example of Shershaah where he had a reference.

Even before Sid could answer the question, Rohit quipped, “Sid young amit ji nai lagte? Uska voice …(Don’t you think Sid looks like young Amitabh Bachchan because of his voice)," leaving the actor with a wide smile. On the other hand, while the actor started to reply to the fan, Singham Again director complimented him by saying, “Yeh dekh zanjeer ka Amitabh Bachchan (See, that’s Amitabh Bachchan from Zanjeer)”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Furthermore, Sidharth Malhotra while shedding light on his preparation for the role stated, “I think Rohit sir ko cop universe mein koi reference ki zaroorat nahin hai (one doesn’t need a reference in Rohit sir’s cop-universe) because in recent times all his movies have the cop-reference and all we are hoping for you guys give it the same amount of love jitna aapne inki pichli pictures ko diya hai (give it the same amount of love you've given to his pictures in the past). So we are really excited. I’m really excited, oh I wear this cop uniform and do some cool action swag.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the long-awaited Indian Police Force apart from the lead trio also stars Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

The show will stream from January 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan has a special surprise for fans in 2024 post Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki success; Deets inside