EXCLUSIVE: Salim Javed documentary titled Angry Young Men; Salman Khan, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar to produce

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar team up for the first time to produce a documentary on the celebrated screen writer duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Details revealed.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Zoya Akhtar is working with her team to spin a documentary on the life of legendary writer duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. We revealed that the filmmaker had started researching on the lives of the duo, as she wants to give a fitting tribute to the ones who changed the fabric of Indian cinema. Just days after our news break, veteran writer Salim Khan confirmed that a documentary on their life is happening and Zoya has been working on it for the last two months.

And now, Pinkvilla has another update on this much awaited documentary. We hear that the tale of this iconic writer duo is titled ‘Angry Young Men’. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan is termed as the Angry Young Man of Bollywood and he was bestowed with this title following his portrayal of the fearless cop, Vijay from Zanjeer, which was written by Salim-Javed. Big B went ahead to play Angry Young Man in many other Salim Javed films. The docu-drama will feature how the two changed the positioning of writers in Bollywood along with real life footage from the good old days, some interviews with Salim – Javed’s peers and also take the audience through the fall out between the legends.

That’s not all. We also heard that this documentary will mark the collaboration of three powerhouses of the industry – Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. A source shares, “Angry Young Men will be produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It's basically Javed Akhtar's kids collaborating wtih Salim Khan's son. This would mark the first collaboration of Salman with the Akhtar’s,” the source informed, adding further that if the documentary meets with a superlative response, the three might even toy around with the idea of spinning a feature film around the lives of these writing legends.

For those unaware, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have written iconic films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul, Don, Shaan and Shakti among others. They are two of the most celebrated writers of Indian cinema, and their work continues to inspire 100s of writers even today. Angry Young Men is expected to premiere on an OTT platform sometime next year. Stay tuned for more such updates, only on Pinkvilla.

