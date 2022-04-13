EXCLUSIVE: Thirty-Nine star Kim Ji Hyun wishes a happy future for BinJin after Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin's wedding

In what is being touted as "the wedding of the century," reel-to-real lovebirds Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin found their fairytale beginning in each other. BinJin, who have worked together in The Negotiation before showcasing their passionate chemistry in Crash Landing on You, tied the knot in an intimate, gorgeous wedding ceremony on March 31, 2022, in Seoul, Korea.

Amongst the wedding guests in attendance were Son Ye Jin's Thirty-Nine co-stars and good friends Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun. Interestingly, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's wedding was announced in the midst of Thirty-Nine's promotions while the wedding date coincided with Thirty-Nine's finale week. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Kim Ji Hyun shared her candid thoughts on BinJin's wedding. When it comes to her reaction to Son Ye Jin, a dear friend, getting married, Kim Ji Hyun confessed, "I was overjoyed to hear that a precious friend who I hung out with even after completing the drama is getting married. It felt like an old friend was getting married."

I sincerely wish that the future of the beautiful couple will be filled with happiness for the rest of their lives. Kim Ji Hyun

Kim Ji Hyun also shared a short yet heartwarming congratulatory message for the newlyweds, "I sincerely wish that the future of the beautiful couple will be filled with happiness for the rest of their lives." [Translated from Korean to English by Ayushi Agrawal.]

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's love story is every bit enchantingly romantic, not just for BinJin's fans but their close ones as well!

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin recently touched down in the US for their honeymoon and were spotted at the airport where Hyun Bin showed his chivalrous side towards his wife.

ALSO READ: Thirty Nine Ep 11 & 12 Review: 5 heart-wrenching moments from the finale that absolutely wrecked us