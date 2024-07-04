Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun and Kim Gun Woo’s upcoming K-drama Two Women completes filming; eyes 2025 broadcast

Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun's upcoming slice-of-life, romance K-drama, titled Two Women, has completed filming. The premiere is scheduled to air in 2025. The series will explore the story of Ryu Eun Jung, a drama writer, and Cheon Sang Yeon, a filmmaker.

Eun Jung and Sang Yeon were childhood best friends but drifted apart due to a past incident. Years later, they reconnect as adults, setting the stage for a heartfelt exploration of their renewed relationship.

Two Women completes filming

Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and Kim Gun Woo's upcoming Netflix drama Two Women has wrapped up filming. The K-drama's cast and crew celebrated with a wrap-up party, where staff members shared pictures of the leading and supporting cast enjoying food and celebrating together. This gathering marked a well-deserved break after meticulous filming for the upcoming series.

Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun, who previously co-starred in the K-drama Yumi's Cells, reunited for the drama Two Women. During the filming of Two Women, their former co-star Ahn Bo Hyun, who had worked with Kim Go Eun in both seasons of Yumi's Cells and with Park Ji Hyun in Yumi's Cells season 1 and the series Flex x Cop, showed his support by surprising them with a thoughtful gift. Ahn Bo Hyun sent a food and coffee truck to the set, a gesture that delighted Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and the entire cast and crew.

Advertisement

More about Two Women

Directed by Jo Yeong Min, renowned for his K-dramas like Do You Like Brahms? and The Interest of Love, and written by Song Hye Jin, known for emotionally resonant stories, the series explores a tale of love and conflict between two friends.

Kim Go Eun, known for her roles in popular dramas like Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Yumi’s Cells, and Little Women, will portray Ryu Eun Joong. Despite appearing ordinary, Eun Joong possesses a unique charm that captivates others with her honesty. Park Ji Hyun, celebrated for her roles in Do You Like Brahms?, Reborn Rich, and other productions, takes on the role of Cheon Sang Yeon, Ryu Eun Joong's closest friend and rival.

Furthermore, Kim Gun Woo, known for his role in The Glory, will portray Kim Sang Hak, the popular college senior from Eun Joong and Sang Yeon’s photography club. Serious about both Eun Joong and his camera, Kim Sang Hak genuinely loves Eun Joong and plays a significant role in their lives as Eun Joong's boyfriend and Sang Yeon's senior in the club.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Kim Go Eun Day: Goblin, Exhuma, Little Women and more; Exploring talented actress’ versatile roles