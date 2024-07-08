Spirit: Ma Dong Seok to take on Prabhas in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial? Here's what we know

Ma Dong Seok is known as the action star of the South Korean film industry. The recent reports suggest he is now all set to make his Indian film Industry debut with an antagonist role in South action star Prabhas’ Spirit. Adding to the excitement, this upcoming Telugu film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed the box-office hit Animal.

On July 8, an entertainment portal by the name of Kolly Corner reported that Ma Dong Seok, who recently headlined the Korean box office hit The Roundup: Punishment will make his Telegu film debut.

The actor is rumored to be taking on a villain role in Prabhas’ upcoming action film Spirit. It is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who recently directed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

In addition, reportedly, the makers are planning to get Korean stunt choreographers on the filming set. The film is also rumored to be heading for a pan-Asian release in multiple languages including Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

Though the reports are yet to be confirmed officially, anticipation runs high for this possible exciting collaboration between two action heroes from different countries.

Meanwhile, previously My Lovely Liar actress Kim So Hyun was also buzzed to star in Spirit.

More about Prabhas' Spirit

Spirit is the most highly-anticipated Telegu film since it was announced last year. The action piece will be headlined by South superstar Prabhas, who recently starred in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD by director Nag Ashwin.

In Spirit, the South Superstar will take on the role of a police officer for the first time in his career. His character will depict the profession’s honesty and ruthlessness when it comes to punishing criminals.

Notably, Ma Dong Seok is also renowned for portraying a badass cop’s role in The Roundup film anthology. Hence if the rumor comes true, it will be interesting to see how he plays a villain character in Spirit.

Who is Ma Dong Seok?

Ma Dong Seok (also known as Don Lee) is a popular mainstream Korean actor who has delivered many box-office hits throughout his career. He is also one of the very few Korean actors who has expanded his horizons by appearing in Hollywood movies.

Some of this hitmaker’s best works to date include The Outlaws, The Roundup film series, The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil, Train to Busan, Badland Hunters, MCU’s Eternals, and more.

