Who is Ma Dong Seok? South Korean actor reported to make his Telugu debut with Prabhas' Spirit

Reports of South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok being offered to play the villain in Prabhas starrer Spirit have been doing rounds on social media. The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is rumored to be heading for a pan-Asian release in multiple languages.

After delivering the biggest film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has shifted his focus entirely to another highly anticipated upcoming film. He has collaborated with the renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for Spirit. The film has been creating a significant buzz on social media for quite some time now. In yet another latest update, reports suggest that Ma Dong Seok has joined the cast of Spirit as an antagonist.

Today, (July 8) an entertainment portal called Kolly Corner reported that Ma Dong Seok, who recently headlined the Korean box office hit The Roundup: Punishment will make his Telegu film debut.

Though the reports are yet to be confirmed officially, anticipation runs high for this possible exciting collaboration between two popular heroes from different countries.

Who is Ma Dong Seok?

Ma Dong Seok is a popular Korean actor who has done 50 films in his career of about 15 years. He is an action superstar in South Korean films.

He is fondly called Don Lee in the Korean film industry. His renowned works include films like Train to Busan, Derailed, The Outlaws, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos, and Marvel Cinematic Universe's Eternals.

The decision to cast him in Spirit was taken after considering the increase in the popularity of K-Pop and K-Drama these days.

It has also been reported that the actor could earn Rs 10 Cr for his role in the film. Pinkvilla couldn't verify these claims. Moreover, as per reports, the makers of Spirit are planning to get Korean stunt choreographers on the filming set.

In The Roundup film anthology, Ma Dong Seok portrayed a badass cop. If the rumor about the possible collaboration is true then, it will be interesting to see how Ma Dong Seok plays a villain in Spirit.

Apart from his exceptional performance, the 53-year-old is known for being the personal trainer of mixed martial artists Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman.

More about Spirit

It is too early to say anything about Spirit, but what we know is that the rebel star Prabhas will play a young angry cop in the film. The film will be in Sandeep’s style, with no compromise on violence and power-packed action sequences. It is worth mentioning that this film marks the first collaboration between the actor and director duo.

The action flick is rumored to be heading for a pan-Asian release in multiple languages including Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

If reports are to be believed, apart from Prabhas, brilliant actors like Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in pivotal roles in Spirit. As per reports, the film will be bankrolled by Kabir Singh and Animal producer Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

Earlier, talking about the film, Prabhas seemed excited about the same, and said, “This is my 25th film. The story of Spirit is great and it is going to be a special film for my fans. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a dream director for everyone, he is a powerhouse, and working with him in this film is a big opportunity for me.”

