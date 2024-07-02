EXCLUSIVE: Was Wi Ha Joon sad as Kim Go Eun and his character didn’t end up together in Little Women? Actor reveals

Little Women, a K-drama about three sisters, played by Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hu, saw Wi Ha Joon in the key role of Choi Do Il, a man who gets involved with the siblings and their messy situation. In the show, Wi Ha Joon’s character essayed a love line with Kim Go Eun’s Oh In Joo and despite the sweet moments, the two did not end up together as a “couple”.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with us, actor Wi Ha Joon dished about the opening end to their love story and if he was happy with the way things turned out.

Wi Ha Joon on if he felt sad about his and Kim Go Eun’s characters’ end

Speaking about the massive attention received by Little Women globally, Wi Ha Joon shared that one of the reasons for its success was how his character Choi Do Il was portrayed well. Adding that it was made possible because of the high quality of the show, the 32-year-old star revealed that the fans may have been upset that the love between Wi Ha Joon’s Choi Do Il and Kim Go Eun’s Oh In Joo was not accomplished.

Revealing his own feelings about the ending of Little Women, Wi Ha Joon confessed that he too was disappointed. However, considering the numerous factors on which the show was based, he added that he also thought the ending was reasonable in terms of the drama’s context.

Wi Ha Joon’s work front

Following a breakout role in Squid Game season 1, and an expected return in the upcoming season 2, Wi Ha Joon has taken it upon himself to expand his fandom extensively by partaking in varied genres. With a successful run as a gang leader in The Worst of Evi and as an independence activist in Gyeongseong Creature, the eyes were on his first-ever romance role in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.

The Studio Dragon-led production saw to it that he would shine in the role of a cram school teacher pursuing his love after a decade and allowed the fans to see him in yet another new side alongside Jung Ryeo Won. Fans are waiting for his upcoming fan meeting and hopefully another acting project soon!

