Behind Your Touch Ending: Was Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki's search for killer successful?

Behind Your Touch, has reached its conclusion, and what a journey it has been. The show offered an unparalleled blend of comedy, captivating plot twists, and a slow-burning romance that elevated it to top-tier status. While certain parts of the series may have been somewhat predictable, the overall brilliance of the show shone through, with the actors delivering standout performances in their respective roles. Now, as we reflect on the ending of the show, the question arises: Was it justified, and overall, was it deemed good or not? Let’s take a look.

Ending explained

The thriller rom-com starring Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and EXO's Suho presented a gripping mystery, keeping the identity of the main villain shrouded in secrecy until the final two episodes. From the outset, the narrative placed significant emphasis on Mr. Cha, who was revealed to be the perpetrator behind Ye Bun's mother's murder. However, the plot took an unexpected turn when Mr. Cha was killed by an unknown assailant, intensifying the suspicion surrounding Sun Woo, and prompting Jang Yeol to closely monitor him.

The final episode culminates in a climactic showdown between Bong Ye Bun, Moon Jang Yeol, and Park Jong Bae, who has hidden Ok Hee. Ye Bun confronts Jong Bae, and in a tense exchange, Jong Bae bargains for his safety. The trio leaves the police station but is unexpectedly confronted by Jang Yeol's nemesis, Baek Soon Gil. Soon Gil, seeking financial gain, questions Jong Bae, who in turn exposes Ye Bun's psychometric powers. Soon Gil captures Ye Bun and Jang Yeol, but after a heated fight with Soon Gil's gang, they emerge victorious. Their focus now shifts to locating Ok Hee, and with the help of Kim Yong Myung and a police squad, they find Ok Hee using auditory cues.

Later they engage in a cat-and-mouse chase with Jong Bae. Jang Yeol employs strategic maneuvers, attempting to outwit Jong Bae, who, using his psychometric abilities, unveils their whereabouts. Jong Bae takes a dark turn, initiating a killing spree and deceiving Ye Bun into believing that he is among the victims. Eventually, Jong Bae kidnaps her, leading to a tense confrontation where Jang Yeol manages to cleverly overpower Jong Bae with his “superpower”, capturing the serial killer for good.

The series concludes with Jang Yeol departing for Seoul. An eight-month time skip reveals Ye Bun as a television sensation celebrated for her unique ability to communicate with animals. During a visit to Seoul for a show, she reunites with Jang Yeol. Agreeing to assist him in a new case, she successfully uncovers a crucial clue. The series concludes on a joyful note as the couple prepares for a date, signaling the beginning of their relationship and bringing the story to a satisfying close.

Review of the finale- was the ending justified?

The show's overall atmosphere was delightful, offering a harmonious blend of comedy that dominated a significant portion of the narrative, along with mystery and a slowly evolving romance between the leads. One of the saddest scenes in the storyline was the unfortunate demise of Kim Sun Woo, who, regrettably, couldn't reunite with his mother by the end, leaving fans grieving for his untimely passing. Suho exhibited exceptional acting talent, delivering a standout performance as Sun Woo. His portrayal of Sun Woo, a smart character who managed to unveil the killer's identity without possessing any superpowers, showcased Suho's top-notch acting skills.

Bong Ye Bun, portrayed by Han Ji Min, emerged as an outstanding female lead. Han Ji Min's portrayal of Bong Ye Bun was remarkable, with her expressions in both comedic and emotional scenes consistently on point, contributing to the creation of a compelling character. Bong Ye Bun, a kind yet strong female lead, played a crucial role in the narrative's development through her unique contributions. Lee Min Ki, in the role of Moon Jang Yeol, also stood out, portraying one of his best characters to date. His depiction of the hot-blooded yet intelligent and kind detective resonated strongly with fans who wholeheartedly embraced his character.

The dynamic between the three leads was beautifully crafted, from the vulnerable connection shared by Seon Woo and Ye Bun to the gradual blossoming of romance between Jang Yeol and Ye Bun, a testament to the saying that less is more. The supporting characters added depth to the storyline, with notable performances from the surprising villain, the shaman, the dedicated police squad committed to justice, Ok Hee and her gang, including the beloved "unni" guy Kim Yong Myung, Ye Bun's family, the assemblyman, and even the townspeople. Each actor contributed effectively to their respective roles.

While the narrative may have encountered moments of predictability and intensity, the show's comedic elements remained a constant, providing a delightful thread that kept the audience engaged until the very end. Viewers were consistently kept on the edge of their seats, attempting to unveil the identity of the serial killer, a challenging feat that added to the suspense. In summary, this show was a worthwhile watch, with commendable performances from the actors and a refreshing, original storyline.

