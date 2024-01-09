Flex x Cop New Posters OUT: Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun are set to dive into investigative action; see PICs

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun, the central leads of SBS' highly anticipated drama Flex x Cop, have ignited anticipation with the release of new character posters. These striking visuals offer a glimpse into their roles, teasing an intense and captivating narrative. The drama is set to air on January 26 at 10 pm KST.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun pose in new Flex x Cops posters

SBS' highly anticipated drama Flex x Cop is creating waves with the release of captivating new posters, offering a sneak peek into the contrasting lives of its lead characters. At the heart of the series are Jin Yi Soo, portrayed by Ahn Bo Hyun, and Lee Kang Hyun, played by Park Ji Hyun.

The storyline revolves around Jin Yi Soo, an immature third-generation chaebol who unexpectedly finds himself thrust into the world of detective work due to his privileged background. In contrast, Lee Kang Hyun stands as a dedicated and industrious veteran detective, making history as the first female team leader in the Homicide Department.

The newly unveiled character posters provide a tantalizing glimpse into the characters' divergent worlds. Jin Yi Soo's poster reflects luxury and opulence, adorned with expensive watches, sunglasses, and an array of lavish items. In contrast, Lee Kang Hyun's portrayal exudes a sense of seriousness and determination, underscoring her role as a seasoned investigator.

Advertisement

What draws immediate attention is the carefully arranged set behind the characters, juxtaposing luxury items with dangerous weapons like pistols and bullets. This stark contrast hints at the collision of these two disparate worlds, sparking curiosity about the intersection of wealth, crime, and detective work within the storyline.

As Flex x Cop teases the dynamic partnership between these two characters from different backgrounds, audiences are primed for a thrilling narrative that navigates the complexities of privilege, crime-solving, and the unexpected alliances forged in the pursuit of justice.

More details about Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun led Flex x Cop

Flex X Cop emerges as an intriguing South Korean television series set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of romance and crime-solving dynamics. The narrative orbits around the lives of Jin Yi Soo, portrayed by Ahn Bo Hyun, and Lee Kang Hyun, played by Park Ji Hyun.

Jin Yi Soo, an immature third-generation chaebol who transitions into the role of a detective, embarks on a thrilling journey marked by his penchant for fun. Utilizing not just his substantial wealth and influential connections from the chaebol family, Yi Soo leverages his sharp intellect and an array of acquired skills to apprehend criminals in unconventional ways.

In contrast, Lee Kang Hyun stands as a seasoned detective within the violent crime department, renowned for her fearlessness during investigations and her steadfast determination to catch perpetrators. Initially wary of Yi Soo's presence disrupting her life, Kang Hyun finds herself entangled with him, leading to an unexpected partnership.

The series promises an intriguing exploration of contrasts between wealth and crime-solving techniques, underlining the unlikely yet compelling collaboration between two characters from divergent backgrounds. Set to premiere on SBS TV and available for streaming on Disney+ in selected regions on January 26, Flex X Cop pledges a gripping storyline interwoven with romance, crime, and the complexities of partnerships in law enforcement.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS-themed sculptures to be dismantled from THIS South Korean city on HYBE's request; deets inside