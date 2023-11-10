Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin reportedly stepping back from Korean promotions for solo debut album AGASSY

(G)I-DLE's former member Soojin is reportedly pausing her Korean promotions for her solo debut single AGASSY. Industry insiders revealed on November 10 that Soojin is directing her attention to overseas promotions, temporarily putting a hold on her activities in Korea.

Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin, who recently returned to the music scene with her debut album AGASSY, has no scheduled music broadcast activities, as confirmed by her label BRD Entertainment. The communication with fans as reported by them, will primarily take place on social media or YouTube. While they don't provide immediate clarification, the label mentions that a fan signing event has already taken place once and will be an ongoing part of Soojin's engagements in the future.

Speculation surrounds the absence of promotions for Soojin, possibly linked to her past school violence controversy. However, it's essential to note that there was no evidence establishing Soojin as a school bully. Previously, she was deemed 'not guilty' by the school's committee on school violence and was revealed to have been a victim of bullying herself. In March 2022, Soojin's contract with CUBE Entertainment was terminated, leading to her withdrawal from (G)I-DLE.

Following her return to the music industry, Soojin is expected to organize her schedule with a primary focus on engaging with fans. In a step towards increased interaction, she hosted her first Instagram live stream on the 8th through her newly made account.

Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin has officially made her solo debut after a two-year hiatus since departing from the girl group. Reports indicate that she signed a contract with BRD Communications in October, and on November 8, she released her debut EP, AGASSY.

The album AGASSY features a title track of the same name, presenting a melodious tune that is complemented by an enchanting performance. The title track evokes a sense of moving between the past and present. Alongside highlighting Soojin's graceful dance performance, the lyrics paint a vivid picture of dancing amidst red flowers, adding to the overall charm of the song. In the video, Soojin captivates with her striking appearance, stylish outfits, and expressive dance moves.

