(G)I-DLE leader Soyeon reveals members paid half of 823,000 USD production fee for Super Lady music video

(G)I-DLE has been consistently sparking enthusiasm and intrigue when it comes to comeback performance. Known for their bold concepts and music created by the members, the group has once again captured the attention of fans and online communities as they gear up for the launch of their latest album, 2.

Super Lady music video is being produced at a larger scale

With every teaser and concept photo, (G)I-DLE has unveiled a range of stunning looks, from vibrant blue and white bob-cut wigs paired with matching sweats to metallic military styles and flowing goddess-like gowns. However, the buzz extends beyond just fashion and visuals. In anticipation of their album release, the group made an appearance on the popular variety show Knowing Bros, where leader Soyeon disclosed a surprising detail about the production of their upcoming release.

She revealed that the budget allocated for the group's comeback amounted to an impressive 1.10 billion KRW (approximately USD 823,000). This significant investment underscores their dedication to pushing boundaries as a self-producing idol group. Soyeon, who spearheads the group's creative direction, continues to showcase her prowess in music production—a remarkable achievement in the K-Pop industry. Additionally, she shared insights into the grand production cost of the Super Lady music video and how Cube Entertainment and the members had to collectively cover the expenses for its creation. The Knowing Bros members, as well as the other members of (G)I-DLE, were taken aback when they heard this.

Advertisement

More about Super Lady music video

Soyeon then shared an astonishing revelation about the extensive team involved in creating the music video for their title track, Super Lady. A whopping 600 individuals contributed to the filming of the Super Lady music video. Among them were 100 dancers, along with an additional 500 professionals collaborating with the members. This disclosure has left fans and netizens utterly amazed, underscoring the grand scale and ambition of (G)I-DLE's latest undertaking.

The substantial number of participants in the music video signals the magnitude and vision that (G)I-DLE aims to achieve with their comeback. It goes beyond the music alone— the group is dedicated to crafting a visual spectacle that fully immerses fans in their world. The involvement of such a large ensemble of performers and extras hints at intricate choreography and a storyline demanding a cast comparable to that of a small movie. This bold move is expected to yield positive results, given the group's history of producing one hit after another. With a generous budget, an extensive crew, and unwavering creativity, (G)I-DLE is poised to deliver a comeback that will be etched in memory.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: (G)I-DLE celebrates beauty and strength in enthralling Super Lady music video