Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Day 2 was held in Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul, on February 18, 2024. Artists from the K-pop realm joined on the second day after a successful inauguration on February 17, 2024. The award show is one of the most popular and important events of the year. Along with inviting K-pop groups to perform for the night, they also validate artists by presenting them with some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Groups from various companies across the K-pop realm come together in celebration of music and artistry.

Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 Winners

The most major and important award of the night is called Daesang, which was given to four groups. Best Artist was won by NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN won the Best Album for FML, Best Song was won by IVE for the song I AM and Stray Kids won the Best Performace. Check out the full Day 2 winner list below:

Artist of the Year (Bosang): NCT DREAM, IVE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, aespa, ATEEZ, NewJeans, NCT 127, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, Jungkook (BTS), Jimin (BTS), V (BTS), ZEROBASEONE

Daesang Winners

Best Artist: NCT DREAM

Best Album: FML by SEVENTEEN

Best Song: I AM by IVE

Best Performance: Stray Kids

Top Global Performer: ATEEZ

Next Worldwide Artist: RIIZE

Global Artist:

Asia & North America: TXT

South America & Oceania: BTS' Jimin

Europe & Africa: BTS' V

Global Generation Icon: aespa

Global Rising Artist: KISS OF LIFE

Global Outstanding Artist: NMIXX

Rookie of the Year: tripleS and ZEROBASEONE

Best Trend Leader: aespa

Special Award - Ballad: Parc Jae Jung

Popular Band Artist: Daybreak

Legend Rock Icon: YB

Blooming Performance Group: 8TURN



31st Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Presenters and Performers

The ceremony was hosted by TVXQ’s Lee Changmin on both days. Along with him, many artists, such as Kim Dong Wan, Choi Jung In, Han Seung Yeon, Jo Kwon, and more, joined the celebration as presenters. Along with receiving some of the most prestigious awards of the night, many artists also gave phenomenal performances in the two-day ceremony.

Day 1 started off with phenomenal performances from various artists such as Lee Chan Won, Jeong Dong Won, Kim Jae Hwan, Daybreak, Plave, Viviz, Kep1er, Tempest, Just B, Lucy, Billlie, Vanner, Libelante, and DJ Vandal Rock. The artists that rocked the stage on the concluding day were, ZEROBASEONE, Aespa, YB, Parc Jae Jung, tripleS, Kiss of Life, 8Turn, ATEEZ, NCT 127, and NCT Dream.

