Queen of Tears new teasers OUT: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's emotional rollercoaster in romantic drama unveiled; WATCH

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster in the latest teasers for Queen of Tears as Kim Soo Hyun's character reflects on his changing perspective towards his wife, while Kim Ji Won's character grapples with newfound admiration for her husband after three years of marriage.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won realize admiration for each other in new Queen of Tears teasers

On February 17, tvN treated fans to enticing glimpses of its upcoming romantic drama, Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. The two freshly released teasers offer a sneak peek into the evolving dynamics between the main characters, Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won).

Kim Soo Hyun's character, Baek Hyun Woo, contemplates a surprising shift in his perspective on his wife, candidly expressing, "A tearful in-laws life. I thought I hated my wife the most among them all... Suddenly, my wife looks so pretty. Maybe I'm crazy?"

On the other hand, Kim Ji Won's character, Hong Hae In, grapples with unexpected feelings after three years of marriage, stating, "This can't be happening after 3 years of marriage... Suddenly, my husband looks cool. I'm not weird, right...?!"

The intriguing teasers promise a tale of evolving emotions, adding a layer of mystery and humor to the narrative. As viewers eagerly anticipate the unfolding romance, Queen of Tears seems poised to deliver a delightful exploration of love's complexities and transformations within a marital relationship.

More details about upcoming drama Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears, an upcoming South Korean television series scheduled to premiere on tvN on March 9, 2024, unfolds a romantic tale amidst a dizzying crisis and miraculous rebirth of love. The drama, written by Park Ji Eun and co-directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, stars powerhouse actors Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo and Kim Ji Won as Hong Hae In.

The series delves into the complexities of a married couple's relationship, navigating the challenges faced by Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, and Hong Hae In, the third-generation chaebol and director of Queens Department Store. As their love undergoes a transformative journey, the drama promises a captivating exploration of familial dynamics and personal growth.

