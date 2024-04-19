‘2 AM Surprise’: Taylor Swift Reveals The Tortured Poets Department Is A Double Album; Adds 15 More Songs

Pop icon Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, called The Tortured Poets Department and fans are super thrilled about it. However, Swift had another trick up her sleeve just two hours after the midnight release of The Tortured Poets Department. The Grammy-winning star, announced in a late-night surprise to fans that her latest body of work is a double album.

"It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore; it’s all yours." she wrote on Instagram.

The rollout of the Tortured Poets Department has been full of surprises for Swifties. On April 16, Swift joined hands with Spotify to host a pop-up exhibit in Los Angeles, in which Swifties were able to walk around a library-themed room filled with subtle clues about the record, including new lyrics and imagery that hinted at possible content. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Taylor Swift hinted at the album's release at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Swift first made the announcement that she was releasing her 11th studio album during her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album for Midnights at the 2024 Grammy Awards (which also marked her 13th Grammy award, famously her lucky number).

Advertisement

While giving the speech, Swift offered gratitude to her fans for showering so much love and support on her 10th studio album, Midnights, and said she wanted to repay them by telling them a secret she’s been keeping for two years: the details of her brand-new album.

Furthermore, the day after the album's announcement, the singer dropped the official tracklist for the album, which includes Side A, Fortnight, The Tortured Poets Department, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, and Down Bad. The songs on Side B are So Long, London, But Daddy, I Love Him and Fresh Out the Slammer.

The album's single Fortnight features rapper Post Malone in it

Following the news of her album release, on April 18, the track Fortnight, which features Post Malone, will be the first single off her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”

In addition to this, Swift also announced that she and rapper Post Malone would be releasing a music video for the track at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 19, the same day of the album’s release.

The album The Tortured Poets Department has 16 tracks, including four bonus tracks, and is now available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Muisc and Apple Music.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Drops The Tortured Poets Department; Calls It ‘Sensational And Sorrowful In Equal Measure’

Did Static Noise From Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Album The Tortured Poets Department Bag No. 1 Spot On iTunes? Find Out