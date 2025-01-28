5 Must-Visit Places from Dubai Bling Season 3 to Add to Your Bucket List: From Besties Cafe to Safa Park

Dubai Bling season 3 showcases some of the dreamiest locations of the city that should be added to the must-visit list of every fan. From the Besties cafe, where Ebraheem and Danya have a little conflict over work ethics, to Josette, where Safa and Zeina went on double dates with their husbands and pampered the men.

Scroll down to read the complete list of the iconic spots to choose from for your next holiday.

Besties Cafe

To sip coffee at the most aesthetic location in Dubai, Besties Cafe is your spot. The riches of the city, Ebraheem and Danya, were seen seated at the location to talk about work and work ethics while also having a little conflict over the topic.

Since its appearance in one of the episodes of the new season, the cafe has been thriving like never before.

Safa Park

The location where Safa bid farewell to her beloved Lamborghini has become an attraction for the fans to sit, chat, or just take a walk around. The Safa Park provides its visitors with a great view of the skylines of Dubai with layers of greenery all over.

Josette

Luxurious yet with a touch of vintage elements in a restaurant, Josette provides the perfect vibe for a date night or an outing with your friends. In the episode of the Dubai Bling, Safa and Zeina took their husbands out on a double date at the eatery and pampered them.

Masti, the Dubai Edition

A gossip session location where Zeina and Hanna catch up on all the happenings around them. Masti, the Dubai edition, is the perfect spot to lighten up the mood and have a relaxing time with your friends and partners. The stained glasses and colors add flavors to the bistro, making it a definite hangout place.

La Nena

To add a little more glam to the Dubai Bling, La Nena is one of the best spots to have shot the episode in. The theme of the cafe remains monochromatic throughout, giving all kinds of Arabic nights.

As for the scenes shot in the most Instagrammable cafe, Farhana and her longtime friend Jwana Karim have a gossip session in season 3.

