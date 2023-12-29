Is Dubai Bling’s Ebraheem Al Samadi gay? Netflix star finally opens up

Netflix’s latest reality show, Dubai Bling has managed to amass a devoted fanbase in just a couple of years and we are not here to complain. The show provides gold-standard reality content featuring some of the richest and elitist socialites of Dubai. The show is set in Dubai where sky-high buildings, luxury cars, sophisticated galas, opulent attire, and diamonds are the norm.

Season 2 of Dubai Bling dropped on Netflix on December 13 consisting of an uber-wealthy cast and their elite life in Dubai. The show was received well by the audience and became an instant hit like the previous season. People loved following the extravagant lifestyle of the cast members and loved one of them a bit more than the others and that happens to be Ebraheem Al Samadi. Ebraheem married his new wife Hamdah at the beginning of the show. Her name is mentioned throughout the series but she never makes an appearance on the show which leaves the audience intrigued.

The haters floated rumors that Ebraheem is gay and hence his marriage is just for the public eye. Ebraheem has now responded to the rumors of him being gay. Here’s what he said.

ALSO READ: Uncovering the horrific BTS of a holiday classic: Exploring It's a Wonderful Life's dark tales

Advertisement

Ebraheem Al Samadi clarified that he is not a part of the LGBTQ+ community

Ebraheem Al Samadi recently took to social media as reported by SK Pop where he clarified he is very much straight.

“I respect them for who they are, but the moment that they are going to be pushing their agenda on me, that's the time, they’ve crossed the line,” he said while responding to a hate comment.

He further noted that if he was a part of the LGBTQ+ community he could easily be himself since he is a citizen of America.

All about Ebraheem Al Samadi and his new wife Hamdah

Ebraheem Al Samadi is the founder and CEO of Forever Rose London, Forever Rose Cafe, and Forever Oud. He married his wife Hamdah who reportedly belongs to a very elite and affluent Middle Eastern family.

Quite opposite of her husband Ebraheem’s outgoing personality, Hamdah shies away from fame. In a detailed Instagram post earlier, Ebraheem asked people to back down and respect Humdah’s wish for privacy. This was in response to fans asking Ebraheem to post a full picture of his wife. “In the past month I’ve been getting an enormous amount of requests to share full images of my wife, I find this very disrespectful because this is her right to remain private as this is the culture of her family and of many families in the Middle East and Islamic world,” he wrote.

Ebraheem and Hamdah got married in March of 2023 in an extravagant Arabic wedding ceremony.

ALSO READ: Exploring late Ryan O'Neal's two failed marriages and longtime relationship with Farrah Fawcett