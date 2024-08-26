90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Angela Deem And Michael Ilesanmi Call It Quits With Dramatic Twist

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, the long-standing couple from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, have officially ended their relationship and are taking their marriage to court. Ilesanmi's supporters are hoping he will be able to remain in the US after leaving Deem's home.

Following the multi-day Tell-All event in New York City, Deem and Ilesanmi shared videos with TLC showrunners announcing their separation. The show's official Instagram account posted a preview of their video footage ahead of the finale episode, urging fans not to miss it.

In one of the videos, Deem is seen sitting inside a car and saying, “After the Tell-All we got home... And my worst fear came true.” The 58-year-old said that three or four days after they were back home, “he was gone.” In another video, Ilesanmi talks about his part of the story from inside a room. “Hi, guys. This is Michael and I want to share my side of the story with you,” the 35-year-old said.

Recalling the day he fled Deem’s home, Ilesanmi shared that as they went back home following the Tell-All, Deem “as usual” got angry. “She started giving me attitude and saying all sorts of things to me. So it got to a point — I just had to leave.” He recalled, “She said she wants to go out to make some errands, so she left the house, I went to the closet, picked up my backpack and my essential documents and my jacket, and I left the house.”

Advertisement

He further narrated that he walked for around five hours from Deem’s house in Georgia, and after being “almost bitten by a dog,” he “begged a man” for a phone and got in touch with one of his friends, who helped him reach the bus station. Though he revealed where he was while recording the video, he mentioned that it was “about 18 hours” away. Responding to Deem’s accusation regarding using her for his visa, Ilesanmi clarified, “I'm here for the right reason, of course, yes, from the bottom of my heart, I'm here for the right reason. But unfortunately, what I was expecting wasn't what I met, you know.”

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After Season 8: Is Angela Deem Still Part Of The Cast? Find Out

He concluded the video by saying he wants to move on with his life. “Enough is enough. I mean, no one deserves to be treated this way. I want the best for us, for myself, but it's just so unfortunate. I can't just take it anymore.” On the other hand, Deem threatened Ilesanmi and said, “I'll see you soon, Michael. I'll see you soon — either getting on a plane or in a courtroom.”

Advertisement

Even though Deem and Ilesanmi had been dating for eight years, their relationship was primarily long-distance until a few months ago. Ilesanmni entered the US on a spousal visa from Nigeria in December 2023. However, things haven’t been well ever since. While Deem wants to show that he deceived her into marrying him for a US visa, Ilesanmi has requested a divorce and spousal support from her.

After Michael fled his violent wife and his alleged abusive relationship, fans backed him, while Deem claimed that she was the real victim and alleged that Ilesanmi was a con artist and cheater from the beginning.

ALSO READ: What Is Angela Deem’s Net Worth? Exploring The 90 Day Fiance Star's Wealth And Fortune