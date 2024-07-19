90 Day Fiancé’s Liz Woods Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Jayson Zuniga; Comments On Big Ed

Liz Woods is extremely happy. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Liz has found happiness with her new boyfriend, Jason Zuniga, following her difficult breakup with Big Ed Brown. TV Insider heard from Liz who shared her story and explained how Jayson came into her life.

New beginnings

Liz and Jayson met in October, two months after Ed left her. In October I started dating my boyfriend Liza while performing as a singer with his band at the Globe Icon Awards. Love was the last thing on her mind she had decided to stay single.

When they met during an eight-mile run, it took no time for them to become inseparable “It happened really fast. I wasn’t looking. I planned on being single. We just hung out and were inseparable,” she added.

Unlike Ed who couldn’t offer any support or understanding, Jayson has been there for every step of the way. “We’ve not had one breakup,” said Liz. They did not meet through a dating app but instead met face-to-face something which Liz preferred “We are very active with each other. We met at an eight-mile run. We met at an eight-mile run,” she said.

Dealing with the past

Tell All: No Limits will feature Liz reuniting with Ed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, starting July 28. Then when she filmed Tell-Alls for seasons 6 and 7, including this one that was done just recently, Elizabeth already had a boyfriend named Jason. She also told us what Jason thinks of meeting him.

“He’s been nothing but understanding. Actually, going into this tell all, he was the one that was like, ‘Make sure you get all the closure you need.’” Liz tells about Jayson’s reaction when she tells him about crossing paths with her ex. His supportive nature indicates his respect and love towards her since he never judged her by the past and had no worries about her seeing Ed or not.

A new love

Liz’s relationship with Jayson was unlike anything she experienced with Ed. “He’s so charming. Chivalry is not dead. I don’t ever open my car door,” Liz continued. “We can talk about things. It’s very, very different” she said with a lot of excitement.

The couple lives together but they are in no hurry to do something. She says that they have talked about the future but also right now they are not rushing into it. She feels secure and satisfied, crediting much of her happiness to Jayson. She admits that she loves him so much; she calls him her person because he completes her.

Liz would consider having this new romance on television if asked but admits that there should be some drama involved as well. “You kind of need drama to be honest,” Liz Woods said when asked if she’d ever bring this story on TV. As for her life now being better since breaking up with Edward.

She noted that she has lost weight and found a home among other things “I have a great partner. We are together. He’s so good, I don’t want anybody else to have him.” With Jason Zuniga alongside her, Liz Woods is having the time of her life. Her new life is filled with love, support, and hope for a bright tomorrow.

