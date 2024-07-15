90 Day Fiancé: HEA Tell All Trailer Breakdown: Big Ed Admits He Misses Liz

After a season filled with ups and downs, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Is gearing up for its most explosive event yet. Fans eagerly await the five-part-tell-all special, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits is set to air after the season finale. And, recently, TLC dropped a trailer on July 14 that gives a sneak peek into what viewers can expect.

The first-look trailer, released on July 14 gives us a peek into the drama that’s gonna come soon. Amidst, the drama, Big Ed Brown openly confessed that he misses his ex, Liz Woods. Wanna know more about this bombshell, then delve further.

Living under one roof and Big Ed’s confession

In a surprising twist, the tell-all features cast members living together under one roof. Imagine the tension as these couples, some of whom have split, navigate their shared space in a luxurious mansion. One of the most surprising moments from the first-look trailer is Big Ed Brown’s candid confession.

He admits that he misses his ex-girlfriend Liz Woods. Despite their tumultuous relationship and recent split, Big Ed opens up about his feelings. This shows his softer side amidst the drama of the Tell All filming. Liz reacts emotionally to Ed’s confession. This hints at lingering emotions despite their recent breakup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9: Everything We Know About The Next Instalment

Ed and Woods’ tumultuous relationship

Big Ed and Liz Woods had a very rocky relationship, marked by many breakups and makeups. Their relationship finally ended when Big Ed called off their wedding without even talking to Liz about it first. This move left Liz completely shocked and heartbroken. Ed did this because he wanted to have control over the situation and manipulate Liz’s emotions.

Throughout their relationship, Ed often made decisions without considering Liz’s feelings or consulting her. For instance, Ed canceled the wedding by himself and then tried to justify his actions. He started claiming that he was sparing Liz from a potentially bad marriage. However, this was just another way to manipulate her.

When they met to discuss the breakup, Liz wanted to work on things and give it one more chance. But Ed had already made up his mind. He remained firm on his decision and even used the excuse of past failed marriages. After the breakup, Liz showed started to thrive. She underwent a weight-loss transformation and moved on with her life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6: Everything We Know About The Show So Far

Other expected explosive moments

The trailer also teases confrontations and emotional outbursts that promise to keep viewers hooked. Angela Deem confronts Michael Ilesanmi after their split. After hiring a private investigator to delve into Ilesanmi’s actions post-breakup, Angely’s emotional outburst leads to her storming off the set.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's relationship woes reach a boiling point during the Tell All. In a heated confrontation, Jasmine publicly confronts Gino about their intimate life. She demands clarity and asserts her boundaries in front of the entire cast. The tension escalates further when Thais Ramone clashes with Patrick’s brother, John over accusations and personal attacks.

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Why Are Nicole & Mahmoud Absent From Season 8; Explored

When is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits releasing?

The trailer doesn’t shy away from showcasing the behind-the-scenes chaos. From heated arguments to emotional outbursts, the tell-all promises to be a rollercoaster ride for both the cast and viewers alike.

Advertisement

Mark your calendars for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Tell All: No Limits premiering on July 28 at 8/7c. It will air on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive insights into the lives of your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples.

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Premiere Reveals Corona's Hidden Anger Issues