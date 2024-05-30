90 Day Fiancé Star Big Ed Discusses Breakup With Liz And New Relationship In Latest Sit-Down; Deets

Big Ed Brown has clarified the circumstances surrounding his unexpected split from Liz. The star of 90 Day Fiancé, Evan Real, and Danny Murphy, discussed the unexpected incident that happened during this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in a thorough interview that aired on Page Six's Virtual Reality-Tea podcast.

Ed elaborated on the current state of his relationship with Liz, expressed his feelings about her new boyfriend, and revealed whether or not he is currently dating. In related news, Ed Brown and Big Elizabeth Liz Woods of 90 Day Fiancé have decided to postpone their wedding without informing Liz. This decision has added another layer of complexity to their relationship, as Ed mentioned during his interview.

Brown ends relationship with Liz on 90 Day Fiancé

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Brown decided to quit his relationship with Liz for the fifteenth time. This momentous event happened after the two got into a furious fight about taco spaghetti and their upcoming move to Arkansas.

Despite the circumstances, Brown, at 58 years old, stated that he has no ill will toward Liz. This sentiment distinguishes this breakup from the previous fourteen instances. Brown appears to have made an important realization about their relationship, recognizing that their current life stages are incompatible.

Brown expressed his knowledge that he and Liz had to part ways for him to pursue happiness because their relationship was not intended to last. When Liz found out the following morning that Brown had left, she expressed her disappointment. She voiced her displeasure with the situation and criticized his approach to their conversation.

Tearfully, the 30-year-old described receiving a text from their officiant alerting her of the wedding cancellation. This emotional moment emphasizes her sadness and perplexity after learning of the abrupt change in plans. Their opposing viewpoints highlight the difficulties they encountered in their relationship, ending in a tough and sad decision to separate ways.

Brown's change of heart and its aftermath

Brown had cold feet, according to Woods, after realizing he "never actually really wanted to get married." She said that she had called him a "coward" and a "weakling," expressing her feelings. She also mentioned that they still had problems even though they were in the best place they had ever been. He meant everything to her, she continued, adding that she didn't think she could have given him any more effort.

In a subsequent scene, Woods makes an attempt to get in touch with Brown, but he rejects her and visits his sister's home to provide his version of events. She shows me no respect. Liz was furious with me for yelling, and I felt ashamed. I had made Liz the center of my family's affection. I should be able to rely on this person for love, support, and protection when I make mistakes," he asserted.

Brown revealed that he had come to a profound realization, recognizing that things would never get better and acknowledging that they had been lying to themselves. He explained that he didn't want to get divorced because he knew that if he kept going in that direction and married Liz, he would be miserable for the rest of his life. He emphasized that such an outcome would be a nightmare.

Brown's decision to inform his spouse about the wedding cancellation in advance was made to ensure that they both understood the finality of their split. This decision, while not explained by Brown, was most likely intended to avoid any uncertainty or misunderstanding about the status of their relationship. Their turbulent history, as depicted in several seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, demonstrates the complexities of their situation and the difficulties they have endured as a pair.

