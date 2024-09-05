A Very Royal Scandal: Exploring The True Story Behind Prince Andrew's Past and Royal Life

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

Prince Andrew's downfall was very public and controversial because he, a member of the royal family, was associated with Jefferey Epstein. Now, part of the unfolding behind his major disgrace will be brought onto the screen with Prime Video’s new three-part series, A Very Royal Scandal, which will center on his interview with journalist Emily Maitlis.

The reason why his friendship with Epstein, which most probably started in the 90s, was controversial was because of Epstein's involvement in the sex trafficking of girls. However, when Prince Andrew was also accused of sexually abusing one of the sex trafficking survivors, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, it raised quite a few eyebrows. Virginia claimed that she was forced to have intercourse with him three times, according to Esquire’s article.

Even after both of them were photographed together in 2001, he denied the allegation and claimed he could not recall meeting Giuffre. His friends reportedly claimed the photo was inaccurate, as his fingers were much "chubbier" in real life. Giuffre handed this photo as evidence to the FBI.

In an attempt to clear his name in this scandal, he appeared on BBC Newsnight in 2019, but this interview backfired. After the interview was aired, the disgraced prince announced that he was taking a step back from his public duties, and the late Queen Elizabeth had permitted him to do so.

After Giuffre initiated the case of abuse against Prince Andrew, the Queen stripped him of his royal titles in 2022, and he won't be referred to as “Your Royal Highness.” According to the outlet, the Royal Communications team stated that he would handle the without their assistance and as a private citizen.

The new series could potentially intensify the story and tell it in a gripping manner. Earlier this year, Netflix released a drama film centering around this significant interview.

The latest three-part series stars Ruth Wilson as Maitlis, Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew, Sir Edward Young as Alex Jennings, Joanna Scanlan as Amanda Thirsk, and many more. Jeremy Brock has penned down the series and Julian Jarrold has directed the project.

The series will be available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on September 19, 2024.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

