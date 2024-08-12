‘Absolutely Insane’: Nina Dobrev Gushes Over Watching Simone Biles in Person During Paris Olympics 2024

The Olympics have always been one of the greatest multi-sport events, featuring numerous athletes competing and winning against each other. Popular Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev went to Paris to witness the magic of the 2024 Olympics for the first time and had the opportunity to see Simone Biles compete in person. It was an experience she will never forget.

Nina is a superfan of Simone Biles. In an interview with PEOPLE at the Shiseido Blue Project's beach cleanup event, the actress talked about how it was to see Simone compete in real life. She mentioned that watching the Olympics was definitely the highlight of her Paris trip.

Nina Dobrev gushed, "Seeing Simone Biles compete in person versus on TV, she's so much more explosive than the cameras can even register when you're there in person. To see her jumping and see the height and the difference between the other gymnasts was absolutely insane." She further stated, "She is the GOAT of all GOATs.”

Explaining how she did not get an opportunity to meet Simone in person, but she did repost her story on Instagram. Nina Dobrev excitedly shared that her trip to Paris was not at all ‘disappointing’. The Vampire Diaries actress further explained that volleyball is her favorite sport, and she loved to see the energy in the crowd and the pumping music, which felt like a big party.

Nina Dobrev recently met with a dirt bike accident, which caused her to tear her ACL and meniscus and fracture her tibial plateau. She went to Paris amid her recovery phase from the surgery. Talking about how she is taking safe measures, she said, “A lot of times at this point in the healing process, people get re-injured because they feel fine. And so they start doing normal things. So I have to kind of remind myself that I'm still healing and there's still a little bit of time to go.”

Nina’s boyfriend, Shaun White, was there to assist her with all the walking between venues in Paris. Nina shared that Shaun had arranged a wheelchair for her and that her canes provided additional support. His presence was very helpful, and she’s doing well, with doctors impressed by her recovery.

When asked about her plans after recovery, Nina Dobrev mentioned, "Probably getting back to the mountain, but I think I'll miss this season, which is a bummer."

It’s clear that the Love Hard actress enjoys nature and sports. What are your thoughts on Nina's view of Simone Biles as the ‘GOAT of all the GOATs’? Let us know.

