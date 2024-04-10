ACM Awards 2024: Check Out Full List Of Nominations Featuring Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman, Morgan Wallen And More

The ACM Awards are set to raise their curtains to honor the best country musician. As the complete nomination list is out, the fans are excited to know which of their favorite artists will pick up the trophy. Luke Combs leads the nomination race with eight nods, while Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney follow. Jelly Roll is the newest entry on the list, and he, too, impressed the audience and received four nominations at the ceremony. Have a complete look at the list. The big night opens on May 16th at the Ford Sector in Texas.

Here are the nominations:

Male artist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Entertainer of the year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Group of the year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New male artist of the year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New female artist of the year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New duo or group of the year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Single of the year

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum; Producer: Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Fast Car – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Last Night – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Album of the year

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Leather – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

Song of the year

Fast Car – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit

Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson; Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne; Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.

The Painter – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing

Songwriter of the year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-songwriter of the year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Visual media of the year

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

Human – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

In Your Love – Tyler Childers; Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House; Director: Bryan Schlam

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jamie Stratakis; Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn; Director: Jason Lester

Music event of the year

Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney; Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: BMLG Records

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan; Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc

Man Made a Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

Drummer of the year

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

Specialty instrument player of the year

Dan Dugmore

Paul Franklin

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Bryan Sutton

Electric guitar player of the year

Tom Bukovac

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Bass player of the year

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Craig Young

Piano/keyboards player of the year

Jim “Moose” Brown

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

Audio engineer of the year

Drew Bollman

Jeff Braun

Jim Cooley

Jason Hall

Buckley Miller

F. Reid Shippen

Producer of the year

Charlie Handsome

Dann Huff

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

Festival of the year

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland

Crash My Playa – Riviera Cancun, Mexico

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

Fair/rodeo of the year

Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA

Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

Casino of the year – theater

Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, OK

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Casino of the year – arena

Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Club of the year

8 Seconds Saloon – Indianapolis, IN

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

Theater of the year

Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN

Moody Theater – Austin, TX

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

Outdoor venue of the year

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Promoter of the year

Jered Johnson

Patrick McDill

Brian O’Connell

Aaron Spalding

Adam Weiser

Arena of the year

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Don Romeo talent buyer of the year

Gil Cunningham

Andrew Fortin

Nicole More

Stacy Vee

Ed Warm

