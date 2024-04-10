ACM Awards 2024: Check Out Full List Of Nominations Featuring Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman, Morgan Wallen And More
American Country Awards are just around the corner, as the nomination list is out. From Jelly Roll to Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen, take a look at the nominees.
The ACM Awards are set to raise their curtains to honor the best country musician. As the complete nomination list is out, the fans are excited to know which of their favorite artists will pick up the trophy. Luke Combs leads the nomination race with eight nods, while Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney follow. Jelly Roll is the newest entry on the list, and he, too, impressed the audience and received four nominations at the ceremony. Have a complete look at the list. The big night opens on May 16th at the Ford Sector in Texas.
Here are the nominations:
Male artist of the year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Female artist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
Entertainer of the year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Group of the year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New male artist of the year
- ERNEST
- Kameron Marlowe
- Dylan Scott
- Conner Smith
- Nate Smith
New female artist of the year
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Hannah Ellis
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney
New duo or group of the year
- Neon Union
- Restless Road
- Tigirlily Gold
Single of the year
- Burn It Down – Parker McCollum; Producer: Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
- Fast Car – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
- Last Night – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
Album of the year
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
- Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
- Leather – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC
- One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
Song of the year
- Fast Car – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit
- Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson; Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music
- Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne; Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.
- The Painter – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music
- Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing
Songwriter of the year
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Chase McGill
- Josh Thompson
Artist-songwriter of the year
- Zach Bryan
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Visual media of the year
- Burn It Down – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney
- Human – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney
- In Your Love – Tyler Childers; Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House; Director: Bryan Schlam
- Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jamie Stratakis; Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
- Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn; Director: Jason Lester
Music event of the year
- Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney; Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville
- Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: BMLG Records
- I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan; Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc
- Man Made a Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville
Drummer of the year
- Fred Eltringham
- Evan Hutchings
- Greg Morrow
- Jerry Roe
- Nir Z
Specialty instrument player of the year
- Dan Dugmore
- Paul Franklin
- Josh Matheny
- Justin Schipper
- Bryan Sutton
Electric guitar player of the year
- Tom Bukovac
- Kris Donegan
- Jedd Hughes
- Rob McNelley
- Sol Philcox-Littlefield
Bass player of the year
- Tony Lucido
- Steve Mackey
- Lex Price
- Jimmie Lee Sloas
- Craig Young
Piano/keyboards player of the year
- Jim “Moose” Brown
- David Dorn
- Charlie Judge
- Billy Justineau
- Alex Wright
Audio engineer of the year
- Drew Bollman
- Jeff Braun
- Jim Cooley
- Jason Hall
- Buckley Miller
- F. Reid Shippen
Producer of the year
- Charlie Handsome
- Dann Huff
- Joey Moi
- Jon Randall
- Derek Wells
Festival of the year
- Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
- CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
- Crash My Playa – Riviera Cancun, Mexico
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
Fair/rodeo of the year
- Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
- Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA
- Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
Casino of the year – theater
- Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK
- Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
- Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
- Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, OK
- Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
Casino of the year – arena
- Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA
- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
- Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
- Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
Club of the year
- 8 Seconds Saloon – Indianapolis, IN
- Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
- Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
- Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL
- Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
Theater of the year
- Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
- The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN
- Moody Theater – Austin, TX
- Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
- Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
Outdoor venue of the year
- Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
- Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
- Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
- The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
Promoter of the year
- Jered Johnson
- Patrick McDill
- Brian O’Connell
- Aaron Spalding
- Adam Weiser
Arena of the year
- Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
- Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
- Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
- KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
- T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
Don Romeo talent buyer of the year
- Gil Cunningham
- Andrew Fortin
- Nicole More
- Stacy Vee
- Ed Warm
