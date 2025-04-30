Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater SHUT DOWN Breakup Rumors As They Arrive To Support Friend Liz Gillies' Off-Broadway Production

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater put to rest any breakup rumors by making a public appearance together on Saturday, April 26. The couple attended the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors in New York City to support Grande’s former Victorious co-star and longtime friend, Liz Gillies.

According to PEOPLE, the couple arrived at the Westside Theatre an hour early to spend time backstage with the cast. A source described their visit as 'adorable,' adding, “They were both so friendly and warm with the cast and so supportive of the production.”

Ariana Grande brought a potted plant as a gift for the women’s dressing room, a thoughtful nod to Little Shop’s famous plant character, Audrey II. Liz Gillies later shared photos from the reunion on Instagram. “THANK YOU FOR COMING TO THE SHOP, MY DINGUS!!” she wrote alongside pictures of herself, Grande, Slater, and the cast.

In some photos, both Grande and Gillies held small potted plants. A source told PEOPLE, “You could tell Ariana was excited. She was overheard singing ‘Skid Row’ as she walked into the theater and even bought a bunch of show merch.”

Gillies plays Audrey in the revival, starring opposite Milo Manheim as Seymour. The show marks her return to the New York stage since she and Grande made their Broadway debut together in 13 back in 2008. Fellow 13 cast member Aaron Simon Gross was also part of the reunion. A source shared that he met up with Ariana, and it was the sweetest reunion.

Gillies and Grande have stayed close over the years. Gillies told PEOPLE in November 2024 that they make a real effort to see each other and make new memories.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on the set of Wicked and started dating after their respective separations. Grande made their relationship Instagram official in November 2024. Their latest outing together shows they are still going strong, with no signs of a breakup.

