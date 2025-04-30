Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s thriller drama sells 40,000 tickets in top Indian national chains

Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited thriller sequel Raid 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025. The film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and stars Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla, who reprise their respective roles from the 2018 prequel. New additions to the cast include Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rajat Kapoor. With less than one day remaining until its theatrical release, let’s take a look at how the film is performing in pre-sales.

Raid 2 sells 40,000 tickets in the top national chains

The advance booking for Raid 2 began on April 27, three days ago, to be precise. In this period, the film has sold 40,000 tickets across the top Indian national cinema chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, as of 1:30 PM on April 30, a day before its release. A majority of these ticket sales have come from PVR Inox.

As advance bookings for this Ajay Devgn starrer near their end, the film is showing stronger pre-sales compared to several recent Bollywood releases. For reference, Kesari 2, another sequel featuring an A-list actor, sold 33,000 tickets in national chains by the end of its advance booking period.

With Raid 2 currently gaining decent opening momentum, Day 1 box office expectations are estimated to be in the range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore India net. This would mark a significantly better opening than most Bollywood films released post-Sikandar in April. Industry insiders believe that, if not for the holdover releases like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2, the film’s advance booking numbers could have been even stronger.

Raid 2 is set to release on May 1, clashing with The Bhootnii, a horror-comedy starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari. Despite being based on a popular and trending genre, The Bhootnii has not managed to generate substantial buzz among audiences so far, placing Raid 2 in a relatively safer box office position.

Given the current trends, The Bhootnii is not expected to significantly impact Raid 2’s lifetime box office performance.

