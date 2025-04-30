Nani's HIT 3 ticket price increased by Rs 50 in AP; single screen rates are Rs 197 and multiplexes Rs 254

Nani is all set to entertain audiences with his angry cop look in Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Third Case. The movie is set to release on May 1, and there has been considerable excitement around it, now that there are less than 24 hours left before its launch.

Ahead of hitting the big screens, the makers of the film franchise have announced one major change. We're talking about the movie receiving a hike in ticket prices after a plea was filed by the producers of HIT 3.

Effective in theaters based in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, there will be a certain percentage hike in the ticket prices for the film. Single-screen theaters will have a hike of Rs. 50 per ticket, while multiplexes will see a hike of Rs. 75 per ticket.

This hike in ticket prices will be applicable for a total of seven days (one week) from the film’s release date. As a result, the revised ticket prices for HIT 3 in single screens in Andhra Pradesh now stand at Rs. 197.50, whereas for multiplexes, the price totals Rs. 254.

Coming back to the film and its details, HIT: The Third Case is headlined by Nani, who takes up the baton of the iconic movie franchise from previous leads Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. Besides Srinidhi Shetty starring as the leading lady, HIT 3 also features Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Adil Pala, among others.

Interestingly, the movies in the HIT universe typically feature cameos by the next lead actor in the franchise. Likewise, there are reports that Karthi will have a special appearance in the Nani starrer, as he is likely to be chosen as the next lead.

However, despite all the buzz surrounding this, the makers have remained tight-lipped and emphasized the importance of surprise, encouraging audiences to visit theaters and experience it firsthand.

In other news, HIT: The Third Case will face a head-on clash with Suriya’s Retro at the box office. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is also scheduled for release on the same day.

It now remains to be seen which of the Telugu action dramas will outperform the other and emerge victorious.

