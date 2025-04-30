Kanye West Drops Donda 2 Album on Streaming Sites Featuring Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Amid Ongoing Custody Feud

Kanye West has finally released the long-awaited Donda 2 to streaming platforms. The highly anticipated project is broadly available beyond its initial Stem Player release. It also contains features of Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife, amidst the former couple's custody battle.

The album was initially supposed to come out in February 2022. It was originally released only via West's personally designed Stem Player. At that point, West had declared that Future was the executive producer of the album. Various tracks of that iteration had since been remade.

Now bearing the title Donda 2, the revised album dropped onto platforms such as Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music on Tuesday night. It contains 18 songs, most of which were on the initial Stem Player version, although some have been retitled or altered.

Future appears on several tracks, such as Happy and Mr. Miagi. Jack Harlow appears on the song Louie Bag. Kardashian appears on SCIFI. Kardashian can be heard on a spoken-word passage about her marriage, praising West. The duo got divorced in 2022.

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids," Kim Kardashian says, per Variety.

The former couple is reportedly currently battling over the custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Appearing in a recent livestream on Twitch with Digital Nas, Ye said he wished he had kids with Paris Hilton instead of Kardashian, who worked as Hilton's assistant in the mid-2000s.

"Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f—ing assistant, bro," West ranted.

Kanye West announced the release of Donda 2 during a Tuesday live stream. He said he was looking forward to releasing the long-held project. This comes after his recent album, Bully.

