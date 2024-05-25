Bride Of Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Officially Joins The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills As Friend; Deets

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 has been making headlines ever since Bravo decided to end multiple speculations about its star cast by releasing an official list of cast members who will join the show in its upcoming season. The new star cast is surely surprising as it brought new housewives to the show. One name that has been getting attention is the Oscar-nominated actress, Jennifer Tilly, who will be joining the show as a friend.

Jennifer Tilly will join the RHOBH Season 14 as a friend

On May 23, through its official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, Bravo TV unveiled the cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14. The name of Jennifer Tilly though popped out of the list, grabbing fans' attention. Tilly, known for her roles in films such as Bullets Over Broadway, in the past had made her appearance on the show’s season 13.

During the premiere episode of RHOBH season 13, Tilly was captured enjoying her quality time with her friend Sutton Stracke. Now the actress will join the show as a friend in its upcoming season. She will appear as a friend alongside Kylie Richards, who is widely regarded as a fan's favorite castmate of the show. This makes the first time that the Oscar-nominated actress has ever officially joined any reality show.

What is the star cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14?

Apart from Tilly, there are other new names as well who will join the show in season 14. The former Netflix executive, Bozoma Saint John, will join the cast as a new housewife. Crystal Kung Minkoff would be leaving the show after appearing in its three seasons along with Annemarie Wiley who only did one season in the show. Though Wiley’s exit from the show should not come as a surprise for many as all she did in season 13 was obsess over Sutton's tiny esophagus.

Annemarie Wiley though was not happy with her exclusion from season 14 of the show. She made her dissatisfaction with the maker’s decision pretty evident in her now-deleted Instagram post. She wrote, as retrieved via PEOPLE, “I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement."

The rest of the star cast remains pretty much the same with the return of Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke. As fans get excited after knowing the star cast of season 14, the makers are yet to announce the release date for the upcoming season.

