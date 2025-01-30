Adam Levine Says THIS About Blake Shelton As Maroon 5 Singer Returns On The Voice Season 27

It seems that Adam Levine is all geared up for his comeback on The Voice. But this did not prevent him from sharing jokes about the former coach Blake Shelton during his recent interview.

While conversing with People magazine in this week's issues about his comeback on the aforementioned show, the Maroon 5 frontman joked, “The best part about being back with The Voice Family is that I don't have to deal with Blake Shelton.”

Levine further quipped about not liking the country singer and that it was “great not having” to be around Shelton, further joking, “He’s a bad friend.” He then quickly cleared that he was joking and expressed that he loved the country singer and he had to begin with a Shelton joke as he was not of the NBC show anymore, “yet they still continue,” he said.

He further told the publication that it was “great” to return to the show as he has a lot of time to not be on the show and do his own “thing, and to not have that define me, for lack of a better way of saying it.”

The vocalist stated that it was “nice” to just be with his family, to perform on his tour and create music and to do what he had intended to do originally in his mind, which was to create music and play that.

Levine expressed, “But it's so nice because now here I am, and it's totally enjoyable because I've had that time.” The singer shared that when it began, it was a "whirlwind," that suddenly eight years passed by and it was just “nice to be able to take a break.”

Levien stated that the return has been incredible. He mentioned about that family embracing him with their “loving arms,” adding, “A lot of the same people that are working on the set that I've missed, and seeing their faces, and doing the work. And it's been really fun."

As far as the upcoming season goes, along with Levine, John Legend, Michale Buble and Kelsea Ballerini will serve as coaches.

You can catch The Voice season 27 premiere on NBC on February 3, Monday at 8 p.m. ET.